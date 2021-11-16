ONEUS Delivers Dazzling Performance of '月下美人: LUNA'

If Rich Brian was the moon in the Head In The Clouds sky, Joji was its sun. The celestial singer floated onto the stage straddled by images of grainy nebula and burning suns, bringing warmth and life to cold and fatigued concertgoers. As the last performer of the two-day extravaganza, the controversial singer who had led a rocky career on YouTube before playing music full time laid his energy on the stage as the crowds mustered the last of their vocal cords to scream lyrics back to him.
NCT 127 has taken home their third music show win for “Favorite (Vampire)”!. On November 11, NCT 127’s “Favorite (Vampire)” and THE BOYZ’s “MAVERICK” were up for first place. NCT 127 was not present to accept their win in person, so the MCs pledged to give them the trophy. The...
Marek Janowski returned to the helm of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra this week to present a straightforward program of familiar fare. These concerts mark his first visit to Orchestra Hall since his 2018 CSO debut. Though Janowski’s arrival was somewhat imperiled by pandemic-related travel restrictions, the chief conductor of the...
The room was sparkling blue. I was excited to be in a room filled with Lady Gaga fans. The night was sure to be magical. On Oct. 31, Lady Gaga performed her final Jazz & Piano show at the Dolby Live Theater in Las Vegas. The theater seated 5,2000 people,...
SAN JOSE — Two of modern rock’s heavyweight vocalists teamed up for a powerhouse bill at SAP Center. Amy Lee of Evanescence and Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale showed off their formidable vocal prowess during their band’s respective sets, even joining forces multiple times throughout the night. The tour was not only a long time coming for fans, but even longer for the bands.
ONEUS hits a "Career High" just on the first week of their comeback with their mini-album, "Blood Moon." This feat proves the group's rapid growth as a K-pop group. ONEUS' Comeback Album 'Blood Moon' Fuels the Group's Growing Career. ONEUS launched their comeback with their appearance at Mnet's "M Countdown"...
Last Thursday, in what was their first venue concert in two years, Slow Pulp put on a glorious show at the Majestic Theater. It was the first show of the band’s first ever headlining tour, which will feature 29 concerts across the country with shows in Los Angeles, Seattle and Brooklyn already sold out.
NCT Dream amazed the audience with their performance at the "2021 World K-POP Concert (K-Culture Festival)," held at KINTEX on November 14. YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN: NCT 127 to Kick Off Second World Tour 'NEO CITY: SEOUL - THE LINK' in December.
Whether they're the hardest street rapper out or the most conscious, every artist has that one song that just makes them break character. Over the years, we've seen it countless times, from when Kendrick Lamar was driving while singing along to Drake's "Controlla" to when 21 Savage was jamming to Keyshia Cole's "Heavent Sent" during her Verzuz with Ashanti.
RBW reveals when their artists' contracts are expiring and are expected to renew or leave the label. Keep on reading t o know more. RBW Reveals Contract Expiration Dates of MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl, Lee Chaeyeon, ONEUS, and More. RBW, who currently manages numerous groups such as MAMAMOO, Oh My...
NCT teased NCTzens with their first group concept image for their upcoming full group comeback album, "UNIVERSE." Read on for more details. Expectations Arise with NCT's 'UNIVERSE' Group Teaser. SM Entertainment, NCT's agency, unveiled the group's first teaser for their upcoming third album, "UNIVERSE." On November 16, the agency stated...
Cody Johnson has made a habit of including a Gospel tune at the end of his record. His album Ain’t Nothin’ To It featured a cover of the classic hymn, “His Name Is Jesus,” and before that he recorded “I Can’t Even Walk Without You Holding My Hand.”. During his...
The 2AM members are currently getting praises for their stable vocals during a live performance with an unexpected MR (music recording) removal. This video was uploaded to an online community and is garnering attention. 2AM Getting Praised for Stable Vocals during a Live Performance with the MR Removed toward the...
Umji will be making her debut as a radio DJ with her very own program!. VIVIZ Umji Host Own Radio Program 'Umji's Cells' as DJ in 2022. On November 16, KST, broadcasting platform Spoon Radio announced that VIVIZ's youngest member, Umji, will be making her debut as a radio DJ through the platform's upcoming original content "Umji's Cells."
ONEUS finally takes home an award after winning from a music show! The boys are emotional with their first win since their debut. ONEUS Takes Home Music Show Win for the First Time. ONEUS finally got their first-ever music show win through their 6th mini-album "Blood Moon" title song "LUNA"!...
EXO Kai has finally dropped the schedule that will lead up to his upcoming sophomore mini-album "Peaches." Keep on reading to know more. EXO Kai Drops Comeback Schedule for Second Mini-Album 'Peaches'. On November 18 KST, the comeback schedule for SM Entertainment's world class performer EXO's Kai was announced through...
