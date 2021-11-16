ONEUS Delivers Dazzling Performance of '月下美人: LUNA'

If Rich Brian was the moon in the Head In The Clouds sky, Joji was its sun. The celestial singer floated onto the stage straddled by images of grainy nebula and burning suns, bringing warmth and life to cold and fatigued concertgoers. As the last performer of the two-day extravaganza, the controversial singer who had led a rocky career on YouTube before playing music full time laid his energy on the stage as the crowds mustered the last of their vocal cords to scream lyrics back to him.

