ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

ToledoTel, McDaniel Telephone, Tenino Telephone Among 18 Companies to Receive Share of $4.85 Million to Support Broadband

By The Chronicle staff
Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToledoTel, McDaniel Telephone and Tenino Telephone Company were among 18 companies announced Friday due to receive a share of roughly $4.85 million from Washington state Universal Communications Services Program to help support broadband services. McDaniel Telephone was among eight companies that will receive support through the 2022 fiscal year...

www.chronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Feds Award $60 million to Improve Washington State Freight Routes

A major truck street in Seattle's Sodo area will be equipped with new traffic signals, stronger pavement and bike-lane protection using one of four federal freight-mobility grants awarded in Washington state, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., announced Tuesday. The project, on East Marginal Way South between Terminal 46 and the Spokane...
WASHINGTON STATE
milwaukeesun.com

Wisconsin to be allocated $100 million for better broadband services

WAUSAU, Wisconsin -- In national rankings, Wisconsin has not always fared well in closing the digital divide, especially in rural areas, but advocates of the new federal infrastructure plan say now that it's a 'go,' the state can build on efforts to connect more families to internet service. Leading up...
WISCONSIN STATE
bransontrilakesnews.com

PA farmer-veterans receive $3 million in state support

Pennsylvania veterans are often honored for their military service on behalf of our communities, but the state is recognizing veteran-farmers for not only their role as veterans, but as farmers providing for their country while at home. According to a PA government press release, the state has invested more than...
AGRICULTURE
WBAY Green Bay

$100 million will be directed to expand broadband internet

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state will direct $100 million in additional funding to expand broadband internet in Wisconsin. The latest round of grants comes from the 2021-2023 biennial budget signed by Gov. Tony Evers in July, which provided $129 million over the biennium for expanding high-speed broadband internet to unserved or underserved areas of the state.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
Washington State
City
Tenino, WA
740thefan.com

Minnesota To Receive At Least $100B To Expand Broadband Access

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The infrastructure bill passed by Congress late last week means Minnesota will receive at least 100-billion dollars to expand broadband access to underserved parts of the state. East Central Minnesota Educational Cable Cooperative Executive Director Marc Johnson says the pandemic highlighted the gaps. Johnson says the...
MINNESOTA STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas to receive $3 million from feds to support tourism rebound

Arkansas will receive more than $3 million from federal grants aimed at supporting travel, tourism and outdoor recreation. The announcement was made Monday by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. The state’s grant funding is part of $314 million in American Rescue Plan money that is being allocated to...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telephone Companies#Mcdaniel Telephone#Tenino Telephone Company#Legislature
CBS LA

Broadband Internet In SoCal To Get Major Investment And Overhaul From Biden Infrastructure Bill

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden Monday is expected to bring billions of dollars to Los Angeles County for public transit projects, wildfire preparation, bridge and road repair, electric vehicle charging networks and broadband internet. Broadband, which is a lifeline for many Southern California families, especially during the pandemic, is set to get a major overhaul. “It will be a huge shot in the arm,” said Sunne Wright McPeak, CEO of California Emerging Technology Fund. The organization’s mission is to get broadband access to unserved and underserved communities. Their CEO said building better broadband infrastructure...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Check: $600 And $1,200 Checks Are Being Sent, Is One Yours?

When some Americans check their bank accounts in a few days, they will be pleasantly surprised. Checks in the amounts of $600 and $1,200 are being sent to people who aren’t expecting them. The Department of Agriculture will distribute these checks to a specific group. A $700 million plan includes...
AGRICULTURE
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Introduces Legislation to Repeal Infrastructure Bill’s “Devastating Attack” on Emerging Cryptocurrency Industry

The provision will stifle innovation, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week introduced legislation that would repeal an overly broad and poorly-crafted provision from the infrastructure package that creates new reporting requirements for many participants within the blockchain industry. This provision will stifle innovation in the industry, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China.
CONGRESS & COURTS
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Front-line Workers to Receive $600 Payments?

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack recently announced that a $700 stimulus check would be issued as a competitive grant. In order to assist workers in the meatpacking industry and farmers with safety costs and health issues caused by the pandemic, the Farm and Food Workers Relief grant program was created.
AGRICULTURE
mainstreet-nashville.com

What the historic SNAP increase means for recipients

Food insecurity is one of the biggest hurdles that our most vulnerable neighbors face daily — something that gets especially challenging around the holidays. With schools closed for winter break, many families are left without a regular source of meals for their children through the United States Department of Agriculture National School Lunch Program. And for seniors, the cold weather makes it difficult to travel to food pantries, especially if they don’t have easy access to transportation. According to the USDA, nearly 11% of Americans experienced food insecurity in 2020.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy