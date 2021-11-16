East Harlem Property Owners Sue MTA Over Planned Second Avenue Subway Extension

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (NY-12) joined Governor Kathy Hochul for the first passenger Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train ride from Jamaica Station in Queens to the East Side Access Terminal in Grand Central Station. Maloney has long fought for the completion of the East Side Access by helping secure nearly $7 billion in federal funding for the project. East Side Access will change the way New Yorkers commute, bringing the LIRR to the East Side of Manhattan, reducing commute times and overcrowding on trains, as well as creating jobs. Its projected completion is mid-2022. “East Side Access will transform the commute from Long Island and Queens to the East Side of Manhattan for more than 160,000 people every day, cutting people’s commute and making it significantly easier to get to and from Manhattan,” said Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney. “As our City and State recover from the COVID-19 crisis, this is exactly the type of infrastructure investment that we need. After years of advocating and securing federal funding for the project, I was honored to join Governor Hochul yesterday morning (Nov. 1) on the first passenger ride from Jamaica Station to the East Side Access terminal at Grand Central Station. I am proud to be the federal partner on this project, helping secure billions of dollars in funding, but I am even prouder of the ingenuity of our great state for completing this landmark infrastructure project.”

