East Harlem Property Owners Sue MTA Over Planned Second Avenue Subway Extension

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel and Rosenberg & Estis sued the...

Durst accuses MTA of stalling East Harlem development

After five years of getting the runaround from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the Durst Organization has said enough is enough. The developer is suing the MTA over the prolonged discussions involving its three properties at Park Avenue and East 125th Street, alleging that the public transit authority’s slow decision-making, lack of diligence, changing stances and failure to cooperate have cost the company money and deprived it of its rights to use the properties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MTA plans to delay fare hikes for six months

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority plans to delay scheduled fare hikes for six months and will suspend potential service cuts “indefinitely” as the agency is set to receive billions of dollars in aid from a $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill. The MTA’s board will consider those changes at its monthly meeting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Infrastructure Bill Boon for Second Avenue Subway but Timing Uncertain

The $10 billion that has been set aside for transit infrastructure in New York will be a shot in the arm for the long-delayed Second Avenue subway extension, but the timeline is still up in the air. The recently passed $1.2 trillion bill would give the Metropolitan Transportation Authority funding...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MTA completes $29M upgrade to Brooklyn Museum subway station

The MTA has completed a $25.8M renovation and accessibility upgrade of the Eastern Parkway-Brooklyn Museum subway station in Brooklyn, NY. The renovated station, which provides access to the Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Botanical Garden and Prospect Park, features a new elevator tower erected at the Brooklyn Museum’s plaza. The station also features artwork and historical artifacts donated by the Museum, three new elevators, and other improvements.
BROOKLYN, NY
East Side Access Opens

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (NY-12) joined Governor Kathy Hochul for the first passenger Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train ride from Jamaica Station in Queens to the East Side Access Terminal in Grand Central Station. Maloney has long fought for the completion of the East Side Access by helping secure nearly $7 billion in federal funding for the project. East Side Access will change the way New Yorkers commute, bringing the LIRR to the East Side of Manhattan, reducing commute times and overcrowding on trains, as well as creating jobs. Its projected completion is mid-2022. “East Side Access will transform the commute from Long Island and Queens to the East Side of Manhattan for more than 160,000 people every day, cutting people’s commute and making it significantly easier to get to and from Manhattan,” said Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney. “As our City and State recover from the COVID-19 crisis, this is exactly the type of infrastructure investment that we need. After years of advocating and securing federal funding for the project, I was honored to join Governor Hochul yesterday morning (Nov. 1) on the first passenger ride from Jamaica Station to the East Side Access terminal at Grand Central Station. I am proud to be the federal partner on this project, helping secure billions of dollars in funding, but I am even prouder of the ingenuity of our great state for completing this landmark infrastructure project.”
QUEENS, NY
MTA renames Newkirk Avenue 2/5 station to Newkirk Avenue-Little Haiti

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) on Thursday formally renamed the Newkirk Avenue subway station in Flatbush, serving customers on the 2 and 5 lines, to its new name as Newkirk Avenue-Little Haiti. The name change reflects the station’s location in a section of Flatbush, which is home to New York City’s thriving Haitian-American community. The proposal to rename the station is a result of legislation included in the 2021-2022 FY Enacted New York State Budget sponsored by Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn and State Senator Kevin Parker, who both represent the neighborhood in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brotherhood property owners scale back plans in light of neighbor objections

(Nov. 11, 2021) The new owners of the former Brotherhood of Thieves restaurant on Broad Street have significantly scaled back plans for an expanded outdoor space that has been dubbed a “mini Cisco Brewers.”. The new proposal, which will be reviewed by the Planning Board Monday, reduces guest capacity on...
NANTUCKET, MA
MTA Sues Blue Cross, Opts Out of $2.7 Billion Antitrust Deal (1)

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority and New York’s other transportation agencies filed federal antitrust claims in Manhattan against the Blue Cross and Blue Shield health insurance network, saying they had opted out of a multidistrict class action that settled for nearly $2.7 billion. The lawsuit, filed late Wednesday, targets the BCBS...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Superior Walgreens Property On Tower Avenue For Sale

The property that houses one of Superior's most-recognized businesses is for sale. Asking price is $5 million for the building and lot at 2015 Tower Avenue - current home to Walgreens. You don't have to be a shrewd investor to realize that the location has a lot potential for return.
SUPERIOR, WI
MTA to test new ‘wide-aisle’ turnstiles at five subway stations

Transit officials are testing “wide-aisle” turnstiles for wheelchair users at five stations — while beginning to let all riders enter through some emergency gates, officials said Wednesday. MTA officials have budgeted $25 million to install the wider gates at over 200 different stations over the next few years, MTA Chief...
BROOKLYN, NY
MTA Plans To Add Police Officers On City Buses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA plans to add police officers on city buses to keep drivers and passengers safe. At a board meeting Wednesday morning, the agency said 64% of riders surveyed said they feel safer in the presence of uniformed officers. The MTA says although crime in the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Auto-Owners Insurance Sues over Business Owners Policy Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Auto-Owners Insurance sued The Estate of Eric Christopher Keais, Ralph William Dover III and other defendants Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The complaint, brought by Kendall | Mandell, seeks a declaration that Auto-Owners owes no duty to defend or indemnify any defendants under a business owners insurance policy. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:21-cv-00216, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Keais et al.
LAW
Meet the fake billionaire who is taking secret images of NYC’s richest homes

Visual artist Andi Schmied accessed and documented 25 of the most elite high-rise apartments in Manhattan, by making up an ultra-wealthy persona, plus an assistant and a husband.Between 2016 and 2020, Ms Schmied got to see the views only New York’s most wealthy residents are privy to – some of the most desirable real estate in the country, including apartments in the Time Warner Center, Trump World Tower, Fox Associates’ Madison Square Park Tower, Zaha Hadid’s 520 West 28th Street building, Herzog & de Meuron’s 56 Leonard, and the penthouse’s terrace at Rafael Viñoly’s 277 Fifth, among others.“I came up with...
POLITICS
The 10 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State

While I love living in New York, there are some dangerous and violent areas across the state. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent and property crimes. The stats provided by the state are for the county, but I've also included the major city in each of the counties since they tend to be more identifiable. This list is not meant to scare, just to make New Yorkers and visitors aware. Many people automatically think New York City is the most dangerous and violent in the state. While that is partially true, as you'll see below, there are quite a few other "unsuspecting" cities joining it on the list.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nearly 10,000 Fully Vaccinated New Yorkers Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19

While the COVID-19 vaccine does protect people against the virus, especially from hospitalization or death, there have been almost 10,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized, even after they got vaccinated. The "breakthrough" data, which is reported by New York State, shows that 9,044 people who are fully vaccinated, have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. That's .07 percent of the fully vaccinated population. Almost 140,000 fully vaccinated residents have contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, as of November 8, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

