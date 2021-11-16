ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow woman found deceased, suspected homicide

By Ashley Green, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department responded to a welfare check at a residence on S. Aspen Ct. on Nov. 14.

The caller had not heard from an elderly relative, 72-year-old Linda J. Davenport, in several days and asked officers to check on her.

Responding officers found that Davenport’s residence was unsecured. Upon entering, police discovered Davenport to be deceased with traumatic injuries consistent with a homicide.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are developing information and processing evidence.

This year there have been five murders to date in Broken Arrow. The average is two homicides a year, according to Chris Walker of the Broken Arrow Police Department.

Three of the victims were not from Broken Arrow.

“It’s a strange case, but [we] are working hard to solve it,” said Walker. “BA is still a safe city.”

If you have any information about this investigation please call the Broken Arrow Police Department at (918) 259-8400 or the Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS. Those with information may choose to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

