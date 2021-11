Officials at Danvers High School in Massachusetts have tried to bury allegations of racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic hazing by their varsity boys hockey team, according to a Boston Globe report. One player told to the Globe that the team had rituals like “Hard R Fridays”—referring to the last letter of the N-word—and “Gay Tuesdays,” where teammates pressured each other to shout racial slurs. The player said he was stripped naked and sexually assaulted when he refused to utter the slurs. At least half of the team allegedly sent offensive texts in a group chat about the Holocaust, and joked about the deaths of Black people, including a Black Danvers student, the Globe reports.

DANVERS, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO