Moorpark, CA

2 killed, 2 injured in Moorpark crash

By additional reporting by Matt Phillips, Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash in Moorpark involving a car and a semi truck Monday afternoon, officials said.

The crash occurred about 3 p.m. near the intersection of Grimes Canyon Road and Meadowglade Drive.

It is unclear what led to the crash, but two people were killed, Ventura County Fire Department Capt. Robert Welsbie told KTLA.

Two other people were taken to a hospital, one by air and one by ground, Welsbie said. Their conditions were unknown.

No further details about the crash have been released, but California Highway Patrol officials asked motorists to avoid the area for several hours. Motorists can use the 118 Freeway or Balcom Canyon Road as a detour.

Several officers remained at the scene about two hours later investigating the remnants of the crash, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

