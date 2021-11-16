Thief breaks in, steals from Make-A-Wish New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves reached an all-new low in Albuquerque over the weekend, targeting a group that helps sick kids. The president and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Mexico started her morning like any other Monday but quickly realized it was anything but after someone broke into their Albuquerque office.

Story continues below:

“It’s just awful that people don’t think about the ramifications of what they do. Our Wish kids go through so much and the pandemic, I think, has taught all of us what a Wish child really experiences because they’re isolated all the time due to their illness,” said Sara Lister.

Make-A-Wish is a non-profit that helps grant wishes to children who are critically ill. Lister says she believes around $5,000 worth of stuff was stolen, including a safe with gift cards donated by companies and people in New Mexico to a variety of stores and restaurants to help the group make wishes come true.

Despite the setback, Lister says her team and supporters will make sure no child’s wish is impacted by this crime. She also has a message for the thief.

“I would just say give them back, these are kids that we’re trying to help and there’s nothing good can come from what you’re doing and I just wish that people making these kinds of choices would think differently,” Lister said.

Surveillance video caught a person circling the building on a motorcycle before the break-in. The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating. Right now, the thief has not been identified. For more information or to donate to the organization, visit wish.org/nm .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.