Early Childhood Education & Care Dept. presents budget request
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Early Childhood Education and Care Department laid out their requests for the state legislature on Monday. The department is asking for more than $200 million from the general fund and early childhood trust funds.
Their priorities include expanding pre-k working toward the governor's goal of universal pre-k. Four million dollars would go toward making sure pre-k teachers are paid the same as other public educations teachers. They say this would help with recruiting. They would also make other key investments including increasing access for home visits.
