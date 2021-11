The new ownership of the World Trade Center in Norfolk selected Divaris Real Estate Inc. (DRE) as its management and leasing agent, the brokerage firm announced Tuesday. “We are both delighted and honored to have been appointed to handle the management and leasing of the World Trade Center building on behalf of the new ownership, and we are looking forward to keeping this iconic building as a flagship in the city of Norfolk,” Michael Divaris, DRE president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO