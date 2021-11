If you're spending this weekend with family, I've got good news and bad news. The good news? There really is something for everyone to watch. The bad news? There's something for everyone to watch. The fight over the TV could get dicey. Anime fans and John Cho fans get Netflix's new take on Cowboy Bebop; fans of royal comedy get a new season of The Great on Hulu; fans of tennis royalty get Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams' dad in King Richard; theater kids have tick, tick... BOOM!; and everyone out there still mourning Game of Thrones gets Amazon's The Wheel of Time. And you'll only have more great streaming options next week. Stay safe out there.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO