The Daily Stream: Cowboy Bebop Is Neo-Noir Anime Perfection

Netflix’s “Cowboy Bebop,” premiering this Friday and based on the beloved anime series from the ‘90s by Hajime Yatate, is a prime example of how a show isn’t exactly the sum of its parts, and how the binge model isn’t the best thing to happen to episodic storytelling. There are “parts” here that absolutely work. The main cast is talented and charismatic, especially the leading trio. The individual set pieces—the bounties that unfold in each episode—can be fun to watch. The writing can be fun scene to scene. And yet when one starts to watch multiple episodes, the momentum starts to drag. This is a world that’s fun to visit for 30-45 minutes at a time but becomes television quicksand as the episodes pile on each other. If you’re going to watch it, try and stretch it out. Binging it in one weekend could put you in a bad mood on Monday.

