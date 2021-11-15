ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Daily Stream: Cowboy Bebop Is Neo-Noir Anime Perfection

By Danielle Ryan
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Series: "Cowboy Bebop" Where You Can Watch It: Netflix, Hulu, and Funimation. The Pitch: The year is 2071. The solar...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix releases new poster for Cowboy Bebop

With less than two weeks to go until Cowboy Bebop lands on Netflix, another poster has been released for the upcoming anime adaptation, once again showcasing John Cho’s Spike Speigel, Mustafa Shakir’s Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda’s Faye Valentine; check it out here…. COWBOY BEBOP is an action-packed space Western...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Daniella Pineda on Bringing Faye to Life and Representation in ‘Cowboy Bebop’

Daniella Pineda is dying to get back into her first love — comedy writing — but right now she’s taking a slight career detour into space. The Latina actor, whose TV credits include The CW’s “The Originals” and Netflix’s “What/ If,” will be portraying one of the most famed female badasses in the history of anime, Faye Valentine, in Netflix’s live-action reboot of the hit ’90s Japanese toon “Cowboy Bebop.” Starring opposite John Cho, Pineda will be clad in something a bit more substantial than Valentine’s iconic barely there yellow latex shorts while she chases criminals across the galaxy when...
TV & VIDEOS
Anime News Network

Anime Limited Schedule Updates Include Cowboy Bebop Collector's Blu-ray on November 22

New Blu-ray edition will be exclusive to Zavvi website; also Collector's Blu-ray AntiMagic Academy "The 35th Test Platoon" scheduled for February 7 2022, and Death Note Complete Soundtrack on three vinyl records, details to follow. Anime Limited also announced a complete soundtrack box set edition of Death Note on three...
COMICS
Roger Ebert

Cowboy Bebop Fails to Find a Rhythm

Netflix’s “Cowboy Bebop,” premiering this Friday and based on the beloved anime series from the ‘90s by Hajime Yatate, is a prime example of how a show isn’t exactly the sum of its parts, and how the binge model isn’t the best thing to happen to episodic storytelling. There are “parts” here that absolutely work. The main cast is talented and charismatic, especially the leading trio. The individual set pieces—the bounties that unfold in each episode—can be fun to watch. The writing can be fun scene to scene. And yet when one starts to watch multiple episodes, the momentum starts to drag. This is a world that’s fun to visit for 30-45 minutes at a time but becomes television quicksand as the episodes pile on each other. If you’re going to watch it, try and stretch it out. Binging it in one weekend could put you in a bad mood on Monday.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Cowboy Bebop#Cowboys#Neo Noir#Hulu#Neo Noir Anime Perfection
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cowboy Bebop’ Team Says They “Kept the Integrity” of Original Anime Series, Have Plans for a Season Two

Netflix launched its live-action adaptation of sci-fi Japanese anime series Cowboy Bebop on Thursday evening as the cast and creators gathered for the premiere at Hollywood’s Goya Studios, followed by a swanky reception and afterparty.  Fit with a space western theme, drinks and hors d’oeuvres flowed throughout the night, along with a food truck serving ramen — similar to the very dish Bebop lead character Spike Spiegel eats throughout the series — and party favors that ranged from new Master & Dynamic headphones to fluffy plush toys of Bebop resident corgi Ein.   Released in 1998, Cowboy Bebop made waves in the anime world, garnering...
COMICS
Collider

'Cowboy Bebop' Review: Netflix's Live-Action Show Is a Colorless, Soulless Copy of a Landmark Anime Series

Cowboy Bebop is a soulless remake of a landmark anime series, one that is constantly drawing attention to the original while changing enough to take away the impact of what it's trying to emulate. Gone is the neo-noir approach and its methodical narrative; instead, the Netflix live-action show takes inspiration from '70s Grindhouse, which makes it faster-paced but comes off looking cheap and lacking in color. A lot of attention is given to fight choreographies that try to emulate those in Daredevil, but end up being so slowed down in order to show off the moves that they looked amateur-ish and shot with a hamstring budget.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

The 12 Best Cowboy Bebop Episodes

The first anime ever broadcast on Adult Swim, "Cowboy Bebop" is widely revered as the gateway anime for western viewers. Anime has always been a dynamic art form, but it was the eccentric "Cowboy Bebop" -- a perfect blend of space opera, neo-noir, western, and slapstick -- that threw open the door for anime to be highly regarded in the west, all of it propelled along by the show's critically acclaimed, bar-setting English dub.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
CNET

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop review: A slick reinvention of a classic anime series

There's really nothing else quite like Cowboy Bebop. As a stylized, over-the-top galaxy-spanning sci-fi adventure, it combines the pacing of an old-school Hong Kong action film with the melodrama of classic westerns -- all to the tune of a bumping jazz soundtrack. The landmark 1998 anime series focusing on space cowboys and lost souls was, simply put, a vibe, and a richly eclectic one at that.
TV SERIES
geekculture.co

Geek Exclusive: Cowboy Bebop Showrunner André Nemec On Bringing The Iconic Anime To Life, And Reveals Where Ed Is

The popularity of anime is never in question, but few have gripped a global audience 23 years after its debut, especially that last only one season (and a movie), with no new material since. Despite this, Cowboy Bebop still remains a popular series amongst fans old and the young, and as expected, global streamer Netflix is taking a stab at turning it into a live-action series.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy