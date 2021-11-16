ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Cooler temperatures on the way

By Brian Brennan
KGUN 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Once again, high temperatures were near record levels...

www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Arbery prosecutors grill defendant McMichael in cross-examination

Prosecutors elicited a series of statements on Thursday during their cross-examination of Travis McMichael that could hurt his defense. McMichael is one of three white men on trial for the 2020 killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. McMichael, his father Greg and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are all facing counts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucson, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy