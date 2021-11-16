ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team Liquid to Sign Guilhoto as New Head Coach

By Robert Hanes
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 3 days ago
Team Liquid are certainly going for it in 2022. According to BloopGG from DotEsports, Andre Guilhoto, former Immortals Coach will be signing a two-year deal with Team Liquid to lead the rumored super team. This comes after rumors of Guilhoto being look at by the top LCS teams. Now he will...

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

