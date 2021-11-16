Team Liquid to Sign Guilhoto as New Head Coach

Some big moves by Astralis to rejuvenate the team and improve performance. Astralis has had a tough year with poor performances in competitions and an early exit in the Legend’s Stage of the Stockholm Major. Even after the return of Lukas "gla1ve" Rossander, the team couldn't reach their previous form. After a disappointing season, the Danish organization has made a few key changes to the squad. Astralis has parted ways with Peter "dupreeh" Rasmussen and Emil "Magisk" Reif to make way for Kristian "k0nfig" Wienecke and Benjamin "blameF" Bremer. They have also signed a new Head Coach in Alexander "ave" Holdt, replacing Danny "zonic" Sørensen. The coaching changes will come into effect from January 2022, when the contract expires.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO