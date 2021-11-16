ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick lands on COVID-19 list

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mt9cB_0cxj1zFC00

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers placed star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, the team announced.

ESPN reported that Fitzpatrick was added to the list after testing positive for the coronavirus. He is the second Steelers player in the past three days to land in the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, joining quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who tested positive for the virus Saturday and missed Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

The positive test result puts Fitzpatrick's status for next week's primetime game against the Los Angeles Chargers in doubt. The Steelers are scheduled to play the Chargers on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Under the league's COVID-19 policies, a vaccinated player who tests positive can return if he records two negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart and is asymptomatic for 48 hours.

Unvaccinated players must quarantine 10 days after a positive COVID-19 test and can return if they are asymptomatic.

The absence of Fitzpatrick for Sunday night's game against the Chargers would be a significant blow to a defense that is already dealing with injuries to cornerback Joe Haden and All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt. Haden suffered a mid-foot sprain against the Lions and didn't return, while Watt exited with hip and knee injuries in the third quarter.

Also Monday, the Steelers signed quarterback James Morgan to their practice squad. To make room, the team released nose tackle Isaiah Mack.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Derrick Henry’s injury should scare the hell out of Najee Harris, Steelers

The Steelers’ surging running game and the heavy demands it’s placing on rookie Najee Harris are reminiscent of a scene in ‘Jaws.’. Crusty Captain Quint keeps upping the throttle on his overworked boat until the bearings blow and the engine goes up in smoke. A couple of scenes later, the old fisherman who refused a life jacket gets swallowed by the shark.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

The Bad News for Harrison Smith is Twofold

The Minnesota Vikings damn near defeated the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 without Danielle Hunter, Michael Pierce, Patrick Peterson, and Harrison Smith. Hunter tore his pectoral muscle against the Dallas Cowboys on Halloween. Pierce is recovering from a nagging elbow malady. And Peterson is battling an iffy hamstring injured when Minnesota upended the Carolina Panthers a few weeks ago.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Espn#The Detroit Lions#The Los Angeles Chargers#Nbc#Pcr#Nt Isaiah Mack
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

5 Pittsburgh Steelers players who won’t be back in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming to the end of an era. Here are five players who will not be back in black and gold next season. The 2021 season isn’t exactly off to an electric start for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and opening with a 1-3 record is never ideal. Fortunately, Mike Tomlin’s team was able to even the score at 3-3 prior to their Week 7 bye.
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Who Should Call It Quits After the 2021 Season

Some NFL players fail to realize when it's best to leave the game for good. Their physical skills fade before the passion to compete every week. A player's lack of production and recurring injuries provide the telling signs, though. Based on those factors, we can see the steady decline of star players who have fallen off from their All-Pro and Pro Bowl years.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers star TJ Watt gets critical update after hip, knee injuries vs. Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers got some encouraging update on the status of TJ Watt, who exited Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with hip and knee injuries. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the MRIs on Watt’s hip and knee came out negative. While he is still feeling sore after getting banged up in their Week 10 game, it is undoubtedly good news that he avoided any structural damage.
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
216K+
Followers
44K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy