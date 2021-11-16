Pittsburgh Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick lands on COVID-19 list

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers placed star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, the team announced.

ESPN reported that Fitzpatrick was added to the list after testing positive for the coronavirus. He is the second Steelers player in the past three days to land in the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, joining quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who tested positive for the virus Saturday and missed Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

The positive test result puts Fitzpatrick's status for next week's primetime game against the Los Angeles Chargers in doubt. The Steelers are scheduled to play the Chargers on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Under the league's COVID-19 policies, a vaccinated player who tests positive can return if he records two negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart and is asymptomatic for 48 hours.

Unvaccinated players must quarantine 10 days after a positive COVID-19 test and can return if they are asymptomatic.

The absence of Fitzpatrick for Sunday night's game against the Chargers would be a significant blow to a defense that is already dealing with injuries to cornerback Joe Haden and All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt. Haden suffered a mid-foot sprain against the Lions and didn't return, while Watt exited with hip and knee injuries in the third quarter.

Also Monday, the Steelers signed quarterback James Morgan to their practice squad. To make room, the team released nose tackle Isaiah Mack.