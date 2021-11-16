Infrastructure bill could have countywide impact

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Del Mar's picturesque coastal bluffs are eroding, yet the trains keep passing on top of them.

That's why after a recent collapse, crews got to work carving into a stretch of bluff below 4th Street to stabilize it.

"We need to get this train off this bluff," Mayor Terry Gaasterland said.

Gaasterland's wish got closer to reality Monday when President Biden signed the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. It's expected to help fund a potentially $3 billion dollar project to reroute the tracks off Del Mar's bluffs

"There's so many infrastructure needs and so many infrastructure projects in it that it will be good for many people in many ways," Gaasterland said.

The bill does more than just roads and rail, but will connect San Diegans to high-speed internet, create a network of electric vehicle chargers, and distribute money to battle climate change and prevent wildfires.

"This is a big step, we can't sit there and say we don't have the money anymore. Now we've got to take action," said Rep. Scott Peters, D-52, who supported the bill.

Peters said the bill would work to address current supply chain backlogs by investing in the ports. Locally, a spokeswoman for the Port of San Diego said the infrastructure plan could benefit its Harbor drive 2.0 project to create a haul road for truck traffic in Barrio Logan, as well as a port project to revamp the National City Bayfront.