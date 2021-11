The Bedford Buccaneers Field Hockey has a team just won its first dual county, small division, championship and qualified for the state tournament starting next week. Many people know very little about the game, and for spectators, it often leads to a lot of head-scratching. The rules are not intuitive. My daughter played field hockey for years, and I used to joke with new parents about the sport. The rules basically entailed the 10-second rule, meaning the referee is instructed to blow the whistle at every infraction…. or ten seconds, whichever comes first. I joke of course, but watching a beginner’s field hockey match sure seems like it.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 16 DAYS AGO