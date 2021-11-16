ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Blumenauer: Feds must do more to prepare for climate disasters

By Peter Wong
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 7 days ago

Oregon Democrat releases report upon return from global summit in Scotland; he says 'we are not winning.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFezL_0cxizBWG00

U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, fresh from a global climate-change conference in Scotland, says the federal government will have to do more to avert the natural disasters posed by worsening wildfires, floods and heat waves.

Blumenauer said in an era of climate change, people who lose their homes to wildfires and floods will have to rebuild under more stringent requirements — or even rebuild elsewhere — to mitigate the possibility of future disasters.

"We understand we are not going to be able to guarantee everybody in areas that flood or are prone to fire, in the same way we have higher standards for earthquakes," the Oregon Democrat told reporters Monday in Portland. "People are going to have to make these adjustments because we cannot afford to be able to pick up the pieces for people who are behaving recklessly."

He did so as he unveiled a report listing priorities and principles for preparedness and mitigation of disasters fueled by climate change, such as the 2020 Labor Day wildfires in Oregon and the four-day heat wave in June, when 100-degree-plus temperatures in the Northwest killed hundreds, many of them in Portland.

Blumenauer spoke as President Joe Biden signed legislation for $1 trillion in spending on public works projects, including measures to alleviate the effects of climate change. He is a senior member of the House Ways and Means Committee, which has authority over tax legislation,

"What we are doing is nibbling around the edges," he said. "The money we spend on disasters is the largest infrastructure program the federal government has. We are going to be spending far more in our response to disasters. We need to be more thoughtful in how we make those investments. We need to make sure we are dealing with the disparities affecting low-income people and people of color."

He has worked on legislation to reshape the federal flood insurance program during his 25 years in the House.

"Since coming to Congress, I have continued to work toward common-sense reforms that prioritize mitigation and preparedness in the face of increased risk of disasters," he wrote in the introduction to his report.

"I have led the effort for flood insurance reform, improved disaster management, and thoughtful land use to minimize risk and damage, all to save costs and prevent future loss."

Safety first

Blumenauer, in responding to questions, said his goal was not to displace people already living in disaster-prone areas but to have governments require them to adopt safety measures, such as defensible space and vegetation control.

"We are not going to go in and throw people out of places they have lived for years," he said. "But the more you build in the flame zone, the more likely it is that you are going to have additional fires."

Blumenauer said existing levees, such as those protecting Portland from the Columbia River, need to be maintained. Levees were rebuilt after a 1948 flood wiped out Vanport, a city that arose between Portland and Vancouver, Wash., during World War II — but development there today is limited.

"But we ought to stop treating rivers and shorelines like machines," he said.

"We need to do more strategically," such as buying up development rights and letting land next to rivers remain undeveloped. "There are common-sense adjustments. We will continue to maintain levees, but we're going to place more emphasis on natural solutions."

Scientists have said there is less than a decade for people to rein in greenhouse-gas emissions or see irreversible effects from a warming climate. Blumenauer said he sees some signs of hope from the recently concluded summit in Glasgow, Scotland — but also a lot to worry about.

"It's clear we are in a race against time — and we are not winning," he said. "There is a great deal of energy and enthusiasm; there was progress being made. But make no mistake: What we've had in the past has not been adequate. Too many of the objectives we have set and the promises we have made have not been fulfilled. It is imperative that we reverse it."

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

twitter.com/capitolwong

For a link to the report by U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer on preparedness and mitigation for disasters accelerated by climate change:

https://blumenauer.house.gov/sites/blumenauer.house.gov/files/2021_CommunityResilience_web.pdf

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

New Oregon rules will require greener trucks

New clean energy rules for large vehicles could have affects on public health and the supply chain. Cleaner freight is coming to Oregon. On Nov. 17, the Oregon Environmental Commission formally adopted the Advanced Clean Truck Rule (ACT) along with the Heavy-Duty Omnibus Rule (Low-NOx). These rules were presented by...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Many reasons for local population to be growing

Reasons for the population increase have not been offered, but a look at some positive developments in the community might help explain it. Crook County is once again one of the fastest growing counties in Oregon and the fastest growing in Central Oregon during the past year. The county's estimated...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Redistricting court ruling sets off scramble for seats in Salem

Candidates find their footing in new state districts as map guiding new congressional seats awaits decision. Long-delayed campaigns for the 2022 Oregon Legislature were given a green light on Monday, Nov. 22, by the state Supreme Court. Justices dismissed a pair of lawsuits seeking to block a redistricting plan approved...
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Portland Tribune

Charles: Washington Square regional plan doomed by lousy crystal ball

John A. Charles Jr. is president and chief executive officer of the Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon's free market public policy research organization. The Tigard City Council is going through the motions of adopting a new land use plan for the 827-acre area known as the Washington Square Regional Center. When adopted, it will replace an existing plan approved in 1999.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon City memorial site to Natives hanged in 1800s delayed

Intertribal disagreements also push back construction of $12.5 million public walkway. Oregon City officials stepped into the middle of a dispute over a proposed memorial to five Native people who were hanged in the 1800s, adding to intertribal disagreements that have contributed to delays of an even bigger project: constructing the $65 million public walkway envisioned to draw Willamette Falls visitors worldwide.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Portland Tribune

Mason, Bruce & Girard, Inc. to Merge with Barnes & Associates

Portland and Roseburg, Ore. (November 18, 2021) – Today, Mason, Bruce & Girard, Inc. (MB&G) announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Barnes & Associates, a natural resources consulting and management firm headquartered in Roseburg, Ore., effective January 1, 2022. With this merger, more than 10 employees will join...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy