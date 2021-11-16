ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Half-mile artwork attraction spotted along Las Vegas Boulevard

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wlr2b_0cxiy76o00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A colorful new attraction has been spotted along Las Vegas Boulevard at the Wynn Las Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XAQtX_0cxiy76o00
Art Mural by: Tyler Ramsey can be found along Wynn Las Vegas walkway

Los Angeles-based artist Tyler Ramsey is now premiering his latest artwork, which is a 1750 foot long walkable mural.

Each section of the half-mile artwork captures the vibrance that is unique to Las Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWPau_0cxiy76o00

Ramsey has also created works for celebrities including, Clint Eastwood, Gary Sinise and former President Bill Clinton.

His work is also featured at the Santa Barbara Art Museum and on several billboards in the Los Angeles area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Gary Sinise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Boulevard#Art#Wynn Las Vegas
8 News Now

City of Oakland makes deal to try to keep Athletics in the East Bay

The Oakland City Council voted unanimously to work with the African-American Sports and Entertainment Ground to develop the Alameda Coliseum in an effort to keep the Athletics from leaving the East Bay. Athletics officials have repeatedly said they do not want to play in the crumbling coliseum beyond 2024 when their lease espires.
POLITICS
8 News Now

8 News Now

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy