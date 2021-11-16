Half-mile artwork attraction spotted along Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A colorful new attraction has been spotted along Las Vegas Boulevard at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Art Mural by: Tyler Ramsey can be found along Wynn Las Vegas walkway

Los Angeles-based artist Tyler Ramsey is now premiering his latest artwork, which is a 1750 foot long walkable mural.

Each section of the half-mile artwork captures the vibrance that is unique to Las Vegas.

Ramsey has also created works for celebrities including, Clint Eastwood, Gary Sinise and former President Bill Clinton.

His work is also featured at the Santa Barbara Art Museum and on several billboards in the Los Angeles area.

