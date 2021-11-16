ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bruce Arians backpedals on his post-game criticism of Tom Brady

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Sunday’s surprising loss to Washington, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians blamed quarterback Tom Brady for both of his interceptions, even though one resulted from a hit applied to receiver Jaelon Darden. On Monday, Arians began to backpedal. “Someone asked me what the second interception was, not both of them,”...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

