ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

This 'creepy' guy wouldn't stop staring at her at the gym. She knew exactly what to do next.

By Heather Wake
Upworthy
Upworthy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U7iaH_0cxiy1oS00

When lifting weights at the gym, the discomfort you feel should be coming from the workout. Not from other people with no concept of boundaries. However, this is an all-too-common occurrence for women.

Personal trainer Heidi Aragon (@fit_with_heidi) is used to sharing her fitness journey on social media. Her video, which has now garnered more than 8 million views on TikTok, didn't go viral because of the workout. Instead, people are responding to how she confronted a man who not only wouldn't stop staring at her, but denied the fact that he was. Until Heidi beat him at his own game.

Heidi_aragon on TikTok

Heidi explains in the text video "This creepy old guy at the gym kept coming over and staring at me." Sure enough, the video shows a man in a green shirt, eyes undeniably fixated on Heidi. Uncomfortable, Heidi tries to get her husband to stand between her and the man, hopefully laying down a not-so-subtle cue to back off. But subtlety is clearly not this guy's language.

So what does Heidi do? She stares back. The strategy seemed to work, at least for a while, but eventually Heidi had to go over and confront the guy directly.

Her video text read: "I told him if he's going to work out in this corner he needed to stop staring and making me uncomfortable. His response was, 'I'm just looking around.' I then told him I record my workouts and I have him on film. He shut up real quick."

@fit_with_heidi Don’t sit there and tell me you’re not doing something when I have proof. 😡 #gymtok #fittok #influencer #viral #trending #tiktok #fitness #gym #gymgirl #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupage #gymcreeps ♬ Real As It Gets - Lil Baby

I know what you're thinking: "Wait, didn't we just hear a story about this?" Why yes, you're right. Our very own Tod Perry covered another woman who had to deal with a guy at the gym who couldn't take a hint.

Yes, almost back-to-back stories of women who have had enough from fellow male gym-goers. And still, there is victim blaming. In the video's comment section, one user wrote, "Wear pants like that and expected something different??" How many videos have to go viral before we stop blaming a woman's choice of clothing (which were really quite normal gym attire, by the way) for a man's obviously intrusive behavior?

Others also seemed to assess that because Heidi was a fitness influencer, she more or less signed up for this kind of attention, invited or not. Which completely negates this woman having any choice in the matter. However, Heidi did post a tongue-in-cheek follow-up video thanking those who posted negative comments, as it gave her more followers and likes. So I guess there's some small victory.

Though we may never have a consensus on proper gym etiquette, a good rule of thumb is keep to yourself. Getting the gumption to go workout is hard enough; don't make staying there a hardship as well.

Comments / 174

Constance Mack
2d ago

First, you wear an outfit that's glued to your body!! I like it, BUT gee what do you expect!!! Second, if it had been Ryan Reynolds would you have told HIM off!! 🏋️‍♀️🤓👅👅🙈🙉🙊

Reply(16)
83
Alexander Flynn
2d ago

hmm... "don't look at me while I'm making a video so people can look at me" or.... should I say...... we are all looking at her telling a guy not to look at her while she's making a video for people to look at her.... lol

Reply(6)
36
jay p
2d ago

SORRY, SHE WORE THE OUTFIT THAT CONTOURED 99% OF HER BODY. Had it been flesh-colored she would likely been asked to leave.She the pig, not him.

Reply(1)
47
Related
Newsweek

Video of Blind Man Marrying Woman in Tactile Dress So He Could Feel Her Beauty Goes Viral

Already a self-described Paralympic athlete, musician, motivational speaker, skater and surfer, the prolific Anthony S. Ferraro added one more title to the list: husband. The content creator, who is blind, recently took to social media and shared footage from his wedding to Kelly Anne Ferraro. The video highlighted key moments from the special day and included one notable detail—the bride's "tactile" wedding dress. The clip has received an outpouring of support on TikTok, racking up over 520,000 views and 100,000 likes, plus thousands of comments.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Bored Panda

“The World’s Youngest Parents Were 8 And 9”: 30 Weird Facts You Probably Didn’t Know Shared By This TikTok User

It appears that no matter how much people are curious about the world, it seems to surprise us every time. But it doesn’t mean that we should stop trying to get to know the most about it. Having this in mind, TikTok user @destorm started sharing videos with random yet interesting facts about our world. The TikToker with 8.7M followers shares things such as how many smells our nose can remember, the hottest temperature that was ever recorded, when do people “get” their fingerprints, and so much more.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Woman shares ‘exact moment’ she knew she and husband could save their marriage

A woman has shared an emotional video of the “exact moment” that she knew she and her husband could save their marriage from ending.Caitlin Fladager, an influencer from Vancouver, who goes by the username @caitlinfladager on Instagram and TikTok, frequently shares insights into her life as a mother and wife on social media.In one video posted to TikTok in August, Fladager revealed that, at one point, she and her husband, who were high school sweethearts, were “so close to a divorce” and that she thought there was no hope they would save their relationship.However, the mother-of-two realised that the pair,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

This guy hilariously explains why women should not be so hard on themselves

"Look it's not in my nature to gatekeep this close to the sun but ladies, you have got to be easier on yourselves." With his endearing Ted Lasso mustache and Ryan Reynolds dorky charm, Andrew, @andre3wsky on TikTok, is no stranger to gifting the world comical, well-loved videos. One of his latest is a response to a girl who posted a TikTok of herself in sweatpants, declaring to the world that she's single because she looks "like a goblin cave troll."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Baby
Washington Post

Date Lab: She knew he would ask for her number

When it comes to dating apps, “nothing was really sticking” for Patrick Butler, “just one-off flings for about a month.” The 24-year-old figured he’d give Date Lab a shot. The self-described “relaxed” Massachusetts native works as a research analyst and has lived in the D.C. area for two years. His...
RELATIONSHIPS
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Fitness#Tiktok
Marconews.com

See exclusive photos of Heidi Klum's 2021 Halloween costume: 'I love the transformation process'

Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party isn't back yet, but the queen of Halloween is still reigning. "My fingers are crossed for 2022," Klum, 48, tells USA TODAY via email of her future hosting plans. "I love throwing my Halloween party and giving people an opportunity to really go all out and be creative. I feel like if you have a great imagination, you can create amazing costumes from random things you have at home."
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Lori Harvey’s Dress Looks Modest From the Front, but My Oh My, Those Hip Cutouts

Lori Harvey was the hostess with the mostest style at the launch party for her new skin-care brand, SKN by LH, on Friday evening. The entrepreneurial model chose an appropriately spotlight-stealing outfit for the special occasion, wearing a white dress straight off Mônot's spring 2022 runway. From the front, the design looked quite modest with its high neckline and floor-grazing hem, but when Lori turned to the side, we caught a generous peek at her obliques and legs, courtesy of some sizable hip cutouts and thigh slits on each side. The gown was held together with two large bows, making it the perfect mix of sweet and sexy.
APPAREL
Ok Magazine

Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock Begging Her To Put Differences Aside For Their Kids, But 'The Voice' Judge 'Isn't Ready To Play Nice': Source

Kelly Clarkson may have just released her Christmas album, but she’s hardly feeling jolly when it comes to her estranged ex, Brandon Blackstock. The music manager, 44, “is urging Kelly to put aside their differences and celebrate the holidays together with their kids [River Rose, 7, and Remington, 5],” spills a source. “But she has zero desire to be on civil terms with him and isn’t ready to play nice.”
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Distractify

Young Dolph Leaves Behind Two Kids and His Longtime Partner

With nearly four million monthly listeners on Spotify and even more followers on Instagram, Memphis rapper Young Dolph was well known for his music. Throughout his career, his debut album "King of Memphis" peaked within the top 50 of the Billboard 200 chart, and his most recent work, "Rich Slave," peaked at No. 4.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kesha Climbs A Tree While Wearing Nothing But A Small Piece Of Fabric — Photo

Kesha declared she’s ‘not extra’ in her hilarious caption as she enjoyed some time in the beautiful outdoors!. Kesha, 34, is one with nature! The “Tik Tok” singer stripped down as she went tree climbing in a new post shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 10. She covered herself with just a piece of purple floral fabric as she hung from a branch of the large tree, declining to share her location. “I’m not extra, you are,” the singer captioned her post, which has racked up over 40,000 likes.
MUSIC
Upworthy

Upworthy

52K+
Followers
2K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy