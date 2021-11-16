Tucson police identify 3 people fatally shot at trailer park

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities on Monday released the names of three of the four men killed in a shooting at a trailer park on Tucson’s south side.

Tucson police said a social function had taken place at the mobile home that lasted until early Sunday morning.

There was a disturbance and one of the attendees ultimately left and then returned with other people, according to police, who said a confrontation ensued between the men and the homeowner that led to gunfire.

Neighbors in the large mobile home community called 911 about the shooting and officers found three people shot. They all were declared dead at the scene.

A fourth person was found injured at the scene and later died at a hospital.

Police said the homeowner wasn’t hurt, but a guest sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The men killed were identified as 18-year-old Juan Jose Martinez, 22-year-old Manuel Adolfo Vazquez, 24-year-old Luis Vazquez and a 20-year-old man whose name was being withheld pending family notification, police said.

After speaking with witnesses and the homeowner, police said no charges have been filed and no suspects are being sought at this time.

Police said detectives will send their report to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review.