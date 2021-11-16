ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed Should Hike Interest Rates Immediately to Cut Stagflation Risks, Economist Stephen Roach Suggests

By Stephanie Landsman, CNBC
Cover picture for the articleFormer Federal Reserve economist Stephen Roach sees only one way to contain inflation: immediate rate hikes. If the Fed doesn't act, he warns rising prices could send shockwaves through the economy. "They're in denial. They continue to harbor the view that these are transitory Covid-related rebound effects," the Yale...

The Fed Could End Inflation, But Experts Say Wall Street Would Hate It

The Federal Reserve’s decision to reduce its monthly bond purchases amid growing inflation has contributed to a surge in prices, benefiting billionaires and corporations while hurting lower-income Americans, multiple experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation. Ending inflation would pose a huge risk for Wall Street and the financial markets,...
Fed Begins Taper with Inflation in Focus

The October Consumer Price Index (CPI), reported after the completion of our forecast, was two-tenths higher than we had expected. Therefore, our already upwardly revised Q4 2021 forecast of 6.2 and 4.6 percent for annual topline and core CPI respectively, is likely too low. The prospect of a longer lasting inflationary period is now more likely. Thus, in our view the Federal Reserve will end the purchases of securities for their portfolio by mid-year and begin raising the Federal Funds rate target in the fourth quarter of 2022. Both third quarter 2021 real gross domestic product (GDP) and the October employment report were near our expectations. These combined with signs of a turnaround in business inventory investment have affirmed our previous growth outlook. Hence, we made only minor adjustments and expect 4.8 percent growth in 2021 and 3.7 percent growth in 2022 GDP.
A dovish rate hike? The case that loose Fed policy could backfire on jobs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve for the past 20 months has put its monetary policy arsenal behind the single-minded goal of restoring U.S. employment particularly for the less well off whose prospects suffered most during the pandemic. Interest rates remain anchored near zero and central bank bond purchases...
10-Year Treasury Yield Inches Lower After Jobless Claims Data Is About as Expected

U.S. Treasury yields remained little changed on Thursday after weekly jobless claims data came in line with expectations. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2 basis points to 1.584%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 2.4 basis points lower to 1.973%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Pressure on Fed's Powell is rising as inflation worsens

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell surely expected to have some breathing room after taking the first step this month to dial back the Fed's emergency aid for the economy. Just a week later, though, the government reported that consumer prices grew over the previous 12 months...
Vital Signs: Chill, this week's news on wages points to anything but hyperinflation

Suddenly people are talking about inflation, even hyperinflation, in a way they haven’t since the 1980s. In October the United States posted its highest annual consumer price index increase in 30 years, with inflation up 6.2% and “core” (excluding volatile prices) inflation of 4.6%. US underlying inflation Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers – arguably the finest policy economist of his generation – contends that what’s happening is not transitory. He says soon inflation could soon climb to double digits, where it hasn’t been for 40 years. There are plenty of other leading economists, including Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman, who argue that what’s...
The Fed Has ‘Lost Control of Inflation’ Says Stifel’s Chief Economist

The chief economist of investment bank Stifel has said that the Fed has ‘lost control of inflation,’ in a conversation which alluded to the 1970s – referred to as the decade of inflation. Lindsey Piegza made the comments about The Federal Reserve in an interview with Squawk Box host Joe...
Fed’s Bostic: could start normalizing interest rates next summer

(Reuters) – Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic on Thursday said he believes the Fed could start raising interest rates in the middle of next year, when the U.S. economy will have regained the vibrant labor market it had before the pandemic hit. “Right now, our projections suggest that by...
Is the Federal Reserve leading markets back to normality?

The Federal Reserve is not the first central bank to propose ending its emergency monetary policy. The Bank of Canada has already stopped its bond-buying. But the American institution is far more influential and will lead the parade of higher interest rates. What are the currency and market implications in the new and very different economic world? Join FXStreet senior analysts, Yohay Elam, Eren Sengezer, and Joseph Trevisani for a look at the shape of things to come.
US average 30-year mortgage rate back up over 3% this week

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week, with the main 30-year rate inching back up over 3%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark home loan jumped to a still-low 3.1% from 2.98% last week. A year ago at this time, […]
Fed policymakers start penciling in earlier U.S. rate hikes

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are penciling in the possibility of earlier interest rate hikes than they thought would be needed just a few months ago, as inflation continues to soar and the economy picks up speed. The shift comes as President Joe Biden nears a decision on...
