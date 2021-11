As Eagle County Schools prepares to take a weeklong Thanksgiving break, it is contending with rising COVID-19 cases and quarantines among its staff and students. “We’re trying really hard to keep schools open, but we’ve come close at a couple of locations to shifting to remote,” said Superintendent Philip Qualman at last week’s school board meeting. “We’ve gone through 12 weeks of school with that as a last-resort option that we have not had to entertain, but it’s getting closer.”

