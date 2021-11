Since the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan and the Taliban took over, evacuees from that country are on their way to the U.S. to be resettled in communities around the country — including here in Arizona. News broke this week that the federal government is pausing its resettlement program for refugees from other parts of the world until early 2022 in order to prioritize those Afghan evacuees.

