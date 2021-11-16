ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

Onalaska Community Thanksgiving Dinner prepares for return of in-person dining

By Greg White
 3 days ago

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – The Onalaska Community Thanksgiving Dinner returns to the National Guard Armory.

Organizers plan to make 1,600 meals.

Along with the return of in-person dining, carry out and delivery options will be available.

Organizers ask anyone who wants their dinner to-go call ahead or request the meals online .

La Crosse, WI
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

