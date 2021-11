A Portland man shot at another man and took his car in front of patrol officers in the Kenton neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Officers were patrolling near North Lombard Street and Mobile Avenue when they saw Jessie Hall, 35, approach a parked car, police said in a news release. A man jumped out of the car and police said Hall pulled out a gun and shot at the man before taking the car and driving away.

