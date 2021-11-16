ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Honors moves to Thursday night during Super Bowl week

By BARRY WILNER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NFL Honors, the prime-time television program during which The Associated Press individual league awards are revealed, will be held on a Thursday for the first time, and will be broadcast live by ABC.

The show on Feb. 10 will originate from the YouTube Theater at the SoFi Entertainment District in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California, and also will be available on NFL Network and ESPN+.

In addition to the AP’s awards for MVP, Coach of the Year, Comeback Player, Offensive Player and Offensive Rookie, Defensive Player and Defensive Rookie, and Assistant Coach of the Year, the program will feature the league’s Walter Payton Man of the Year announcement.

The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class also will be revealed during the telecast, which begins at 9 p.m. EST.

Other awards presented will include the Salute to Service; the Deacon Jones Award to the NFL sacks leader; and the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

“We have been wanting to do Thursday for a few years,” said Mark Quenzel, the senior vice president, head of content for NFL Media. “The primary reason has been that we wanted to spread out some of the bigger events. We have ‘Opening Night’ on Monday and a whole bunch of things, the commissioner’s press conference.

“With NFL Honors and the Super Bowl obviously being on Saturday and Sunday, we thought it would be great to move it earlier in the week and have more tentpole events.”

ABC and ESPN+, under the Disney umbrella, replace NBC as the broadcaster. NBC, which will have the game, also is televising the Winter Olympics from Beijing in February.

The venue was a no-brainer considering it is in the complex that includes the home of the Rams and Chargers.

“It is a spectacular venue,” Quenzel said, “arguably the nicest venue we have been in, taking away nothing from the others. It’s brand new and built right next to the stadium, has 6,000 seats, which ties it with Radio City Music Hall, and it is state of the art. And then it is surrounded by the beautiful stadium and the grounds and lake around it.”

Some have wondered why the Hall of Fame announcement isn’t a stand-alone show. Quenzel explains that not only does the introduction of the year’s new class belong in NFL Honors, but it’s one of the highlights.

“I’m a huge fan of the Hall of Fame and the league is closely associated with the hall, and I think having it as part of this show is better for everybody,” Quenzel said, noting that the hall announcement comes midway in the two-hour telecast, a key spot for any awards show. “Strength in numbers. Certainly it is a centerpiece, so are the AP awards.

“Look at the aggregate accolades that go together. I am not sure anything put on its own would be as strong as with the support of the other accolades.”

No host has been determined yet, nor have the entertainers for NFL Honors. But the players — present and past — get the spotlight anyway.

“NFL Honors has always been an intersection of the NFL and entertainment,” Quenzel said. “This show kinds of manifests itself this way. To do NFL Honors a couple hundred feet from where the Super Bowl will be played and in the entertainment capital of the world is about as good as it gets.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Honors#Nfl Network#American Football#Abc#Espn#Ap#Mvp#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#The Salute To Service#Nfl Media#Nbc#The Rams And Chargers#Radio City Music Hall
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. makes absurd claim about Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns acted fast to keep the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama away, but the controversy just won’t leave. See what OBJ is now saying about his release. One of the more bizarre reports regarding the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama with the Cleveland Browns was released this morning by Ben Axelrod, an employee of WKYC3 News in Cleveland, OH.
NFL
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

The Bad News for Harrison Smith is Twofold

The Minnesota Vikings damn near defeated the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 without Danielle Hunter, Michael Pierce, Patrick Peterson, and Harrison Smith. Hunter tore his pectoral muscle against the Dallas Cowboys on Halloween. Pierce is recovering from a nagging elbow malady. And Peterson is battling an iffy hamstring injured when Minnesota upended the Carolina Panthers a few weeks ago.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Tom Brady has hilarious take on Aaron Rodgers taunting Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers brought us one of the best moments of Week 6 when he ruthlessly taunted Chicago Bears fans, and Tom Brady seemed to enjoy it as much as anyone. During the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM Radio, Brady sarcastically congratulated Rodgers on becoming a “shareholder of the Bears.”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

654K+
Followers
349K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy