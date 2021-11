What makes a successful pest control program for a commercial client? Although at face value this seems a simple question, the answer can be much more complicated. For a hotel manager, a successful pest control program means guests are not seeing or reporting any pests, the property is not receiving poor reviews for pest issues and the hotel is not having to issue customer refunds or credits. For a small retail store, cost and responsiveness may be key, while for a third- party-audited facility, maintaining “the book” may be as critical to that client as the pest control program. With the variability in client needs and their expectations of a customized experience, it is important to understand that a one-size-fits-all program doesn’t cut it in the commercial pest control business.

10 DAYS AGO