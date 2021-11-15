ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hello Hardy

wellesleyps.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recognition of Veterans Day, Mrs. Sheehan, our librarian, read aloud picture books about Veterans Day to students in library classes. Our school photo retake day will take place this upcoming Wednesday. Parents/Guardians who wish to have their child(ren)’s photo retaken are asked to return the original photos on...

wellesleyps.org

The Jewish Press

It All Begins With ‘Hello’

A few years ago, when I spent Shabbos in New York with my daughters, a few girls they knew from college passed us on the street. Even though my daughters smiled and said hello, some of them continued walking as if they heard nothing. Being from Florida I’m not used to this type of behavior, but having attended camp in New York for several years, I knew the game. Yet even as a child, I could not understand how people can be so downright rude.
Xenia Daily Gazette

Hello old friend

XENIA — Hundreds said hello to an old friend on Friday as the Collier Chapel at the Legacy Campus celebrated its grand re-opening. Built in 1872, the chapel was the cornerstone of the former Ohio Soldiers and Sailors Orphans Home/Ohio Veterans Children’s Home, serving as a place of worship and social gathering for the 13,500 children who resided there until 1995. Through an herculean effort, spearheaded by Bill Chavanne, class of 1955 and president of the Home History Fund, $1.2 million was invested in the chapel and adjacent cemetery for updates to keep their memory and spirit alive.
Republic

Matthew Hardy: Talking about, recognizing bullying

Many of us look back on our time at school with fond memories, but those who were frequently bullied might look back and feel differently. There are not many logical reasons why someone is bullied, but to grasp a deeper understanding of what bullying is, we also need to know how and why bullying begins.
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
womenworking.com

A Man Found a Baby in the NYC Subway — Now That Boy Is His Son

More than twenty-one years ago, social worker Danny Stewart’s life changed forever after a chance encounter at a New York City subway station. At 8pm on August 28th, 2000, Stewart boarded a southbound train to meet his boyfriend, writer and graphic designer Pete Mercurio. After stepping off the subway at the 14th Street Station, he noticed a small bundle lying on the ground against the wall — a sweatshirt with two tiny legs sticking out. At first, he thought a little girl had left her doll behind. Then he took a quick glance back and saw the legs move.
Belief.Net

How Old Was Joseph When Jesus Was Born

Did you know that Google offers over 64.6 million results for the question, “How old was Joseph when Jesus was born?” Unfortunately, there isn’t a clear definitive answer in the Bible; however, scholars have made interesting estimates for Joseph’s age when Jesus was born. There is a lot of speculation...
hotnewhiphop.com

Stevie J Accuses Faith Evans Of Cheating On Them Inside Of Their Home

They've kept the bulk of their relationship behind the scenes as unfavorable headlines have often surfaced, but Stevie J and Faith Evans's failed marriage is receiving the trending topic treatment. The longtime friends met way back when during the days of Stevie working as a Bad Boy producer. Faith was, of course, in a relationship with Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace at the time, but all these years later, they found love with each other.
arcamax.com

Is it true that the calendar is based on the life of Jesus?

Q: My college assignment is to debate a fellow student about the impact of Jesus’ life when he lived on Earth – without using the Bible. She claims that Jesus only impacts those who are weak and need religion. Is it true that the calendar is based on the life of Jesus? – M.T.
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My husband invited my dead beat dad to Thanksgiving at our house”

Good morning guys! I am stoked to hear my situation on the radio. So my estranged father has reappeared into my life after 16 years. I am 38 years old and he left my mom when I was 5 years old. He would occasionally show up to my grandma’s house when I would go visit her. Well I had not seen or heard from him in 16 years. He recently tried reaching out to me and ended up contacting my husband. My husband had never met him, he only knew the little bit that I shared with him. Well my husband invited him to dinner for Thanksgiving at OUR house. I told my husband I don’t want him to come. My husband all of a sudden has a soft spot for my dad. He said he spent a while with him on the phone and he thinks I should give my dad a chance. I understand my husband just wants to help, but I think he should of consulted with me 1st before inviting him to dinner at our house. I want my husband to un-invite him since he’s the one who invited him. My father is a dead beat selfish person. The only reason he is looking to come visit is so he can ask to stay here for a few days since his girl friend kicked him out for domestic abuse. My husband said if I don’t want him to come I can call him and un-invite him myself, otherwise he’ll be visiting. My husband grew up with out a dad. He tells me I am being unfair and I am lucky to still have mine. But do I really? No! Once again my husband thinks he’s helping but it’s actually just causing drama between us now. How do I make him see this?!
Washington Post

As one of the first White kids in a Black school, I learned not to fear history

Early in 1971, my sixth-grade class at Mosby Middle School in Richmond performed a play based on a 1951 science fiction story by Ray Bradbury. “The Other Foot” depicts future African Americans, despairing of ever being treated equally on Earth, establishing their own colony on Mars. Years later, wars make Earth uninhabitable, so the surviving Whites also rocket to Mars. I played the White refugees’ spokesman. If the earlier colonists would take us in, I offered, we Whites would do the dirty, low-paying jobs and suffer all the indignities of second-class citizenship, just as Blacks had on Earth. In keeping with post-World War II racial optimism, a sweet old Black man steps forward and tells us Whites: You can stay, and we are not going to treat you the way you treated us but the way you should have treated us.
People

The Dads Whose Son's Biological Mom Went from Stranger to Friend (and Now Possible Surrogate): 'Incredible'

If you ask Seth Garrison, he will tell you that he has wanted to be a father ever since he was a little boy himself. After meeting and marrying Barret Anspach, the two shared the dream of becoming parents together – but found the adoption process daunting and confusing. They had already been working with a private adoption agency when they were introduced to PairTree, an adoption matchmaking site which seeks to make the process easy and equitable for both adoptive parents and expectant moms.
higherperspectives.com

9-year-old Girl With Autism Starts College With An IQ Higher Than Albert Einstein And Stephen Hawking

Meet the 9-year-old girl who is making worldwide headlines all the way from Mexico City. The little girl is blowing everyone's mind with her intelligence and academic ability. The best part is that along with her success she is removing the stigma associated with autism and proving to everyone, including herself that not even a developmental disorder can get in the way of strong will and intellect.
