Lynn, MA

Lynn Classical’s Chloe Clement, Chris LeBlanc take home major GBL awards for volleyball

By Mike Alongi
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
Following an incredible season on the volleyball court this fall, Lynn Classical senior Chloe Clement took home a bundle of awards and even made some history in the process.

Clement, who was a commanding presence for the Rams all season long, was named Greater Boston League MVP for the 2021 season. She finished the year with 277 kills, 184 digs and 83 aces in 22 games played. Those stats were good enough to get Clement chosen to the Massachusetts Division 1 All-State Team ― making her the first Classical player and first GBL player to ever earn such an honor. She was also named the MaxPreps Massachusetts Player of the Week for Nov. 1-7 following her stellar performance in the Division 1 Round of 32.

Also taking home a major GBL award for Classical was head coach Chris LeBlanc, who was named GBL Coach of the Year. The first-year head coach helped lead the Rams to an 18-4 regular season, a GBL title and a berth in the Division 1 state tournament.

Classical had three players named as GBL all-stars in Samantha Thoeun, Annabelle Dao, and Izzy Faessler.

