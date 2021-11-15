Taylor’s ‘Red’ packs a different kind of punch

“What’s past is past,” Taylor Swift sang nine years ago on “Begin Again,” one of the original tracks from “Red.” And what a damnable lie that was. Sure, it was said in the context of one of the few unabashedly uplifting songs on that 2012 release, so she could be forgiven for getting caught up in the ray of hope the tune provided to cap off an otherwise not-that-optimistic album. But everyone knows that by then she’d established herself as a pop music giantess who built a large part of a career on agreeing with William Faulkner that “the past is never dead. It’s not even past.” At least it’s not past if have total lyrical recall of key scenes with the One That Got Away, and you’re convinced that he kept your scarf for sentimental reasons and not because it, like, got stained in the wash.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO