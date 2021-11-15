ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Taylor’s ‘Red’ packs a different kind of punch

By Uchechi Owunna, [email protected]
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYelling “We are never ever ever getting back together” in your bathroom was the reality for many Gen Zs as we navigated puberty and adolescence. Now we get to re-experience those hit songs. Taylor Swift released a re-recorded version of the famous album that gave us “22,” “I Knew...

crfashionbook.com

In Honor of Red (Taylor's Version) Look Back at Taylor Swift's Evolution in Red

"Red (Taylor's Version)" just dropped and we're "not fine at all." Just like "knowing all the words to your old favorite song," the historic pop record is the ultimate "sad girl autumn" soundtrack and finally belongs to Taylor Swift again, in her second series of album re-recordings to claim ownership of her masters. Smash hit, ex-boyfriend cursing singles like "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "22," and "I Knew You Were Trouble" are back and better than ever (sorry Jake Gyllenhaal) along with never-before released tracks "from the vault" that didn't make the album, including the full cut of the fan-cherished "All Too Well." Re-recording an entire body of work is an unprecedented project, but an important statement as a woman in music – especially for a singer-songwriter powerhouse that can write that ten minute ballad off the cuff in band rehearsal.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Taylor Swift Releases ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Today

Taylor Swift has released Red (Taylor’s Version,) a mixture of songs from her original album along with songs that were written around the same time of the other recordings. To promote it, she’ll be on Saturday Night Live this weekend (Nov. 13) to play songs from it. She hasn’t posted about which songs she’ll perform, but this week on Tumblr, she posted a short tease of the song “Babe,” one she wrote with Train's Pat Monahan.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Taylor Swift’s Re-Recorded Red

Taylor Swift’s re-recording project continues tonight with the release of Red (Taylor’s Version). It’s the second album that Swift has re-recorded in full following Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which came out back in April. She first announced this undertaking a couple years ago after her master recordings were sold to a private equity firm by music mogul and manager Scooter Braun.
MUSIC
tulanehullabaloo.com

In Earshot: Taylor Swift’s ‘Red,’ ranked

This Friday, Nov. 12 at 12 a.m. EST, marks a personal holiday: Taylor Swift is releasing a rerecording of her 2012 album, “Red.” If you’re unaware, Swift has committed to rerecording all of her albums prior to 2019’s “Lover” so that she can own the masters to her music — by doing this, she can regain authority over her entire discography.
MUSIC
NewsTimes

On 'Red (Taylor's Version),' Taylor Swift's Vault Tracks Are All Too Swell: Album Review

“What’s past is past,” Taylor Swift sang nine years ago on “Begin Again,” one of the original tracks from “Red.” And what a damnable lie that was. Sure, it was said in the context of one of the few unabashedly uplifting songs on that 2012 release, so she could be forgiven for getting caught up in the ray of hope the tune provided to cap off an otherwise not-that-optimistic album. But everyone knows that by then she’d established herself as a pop music giantess who built a large part of a career on agreeing with William Faulkner that “the past is never dead. It’s not even past.” At least it’s not past if have total lyrical recall of key scenes with the One That Got Away, and you’re convinced that he kept your scarf for sentimental reasons and not because it, like, got stained in the wash.
MUSIC
Thrillist

Order Taylor Swift's Favorite Latte at Starbucks to Celebrate the Rerelease of 'Red'

Today, at midnight on the dot, Taylor Swift's rerelease of Red (aka Taylor's Version) dropped on streaming services nationwide, which means we'll be double-fisting a tissue box and bottle of cabernet until further notice. Because the album release happens to fall just in time for red cup season, Starbucks is celebrating both with T-Swift's favorite latte.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
fangirlish.com

‘Red: Taylor’s Version’ Has the Internet Mad at Jake Gyllenhaal

Honestly, we get it. It’s easy to make Jake Gyllenhaal jokes. It’s been easy for a while — let’s all remember that does he bathe mess — but the re-release of Taylor Swift’s Red just made things much worse. Because we got All Too Well, the 10 minute version. And we all know who that song’s about.
MUSIC
thesuffolkjournal.com

Getting back together with Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’

Taylor Swift has done it again. The pop star finally released her long-anticipated re-recording of “Red” on Friday and casual listeners, critics and die-hard fans alike have not been disappointed. The singer originally released “Red” as a pop and country album in 2012. In the wake of her battle over...
THEATER & DANCE
Fairfield Mirror

Let’s Talk (Taylor’s Version): Red

With its original release in 2012, Taylor Swift’s fourth album “Red” stood as the beginning of her venture into pop. “Red” itself was a patchwork quilt of different genres, writing styles and instruments, between the 16 tracks of the album lived pure country anthems like“Begin Again” and “Stay Stay Stay”, as well as new-age pop hits including “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “22”.
MUSIC
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Movie Review: ‘The Harder They Fall’ packs a punch

