Alameda County, CA

Santa Rita Jail inmate death being investigated as possible homicide

By Erica Pieschke
 3 days ago

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in his cell early Monday morning, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Around midnight, deputies were doing a security check when they came to a locked two-person cell. They found an inmate on the floor and his cellmate was standing over him.

The inmate standing was detained. Officials say that the inmate on the ground was unconscious and unresponsive.

Medical officials responded and pronounced the inmate dead.

Autopsy results are pending to determine the cause of death, however, preliminary information suggests that ‘an assault resulted in a homicide.’

The suspect was taken to a safe location to be under intense observation.

Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.

