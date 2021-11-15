ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Oral Factor XIa Inhibitor Cuts Post-Op VTE Risk: AXIOMATIC-TKR

By Patrice Wendling
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe oral factor XIa inhibitor milvexian across a range of doses is associated with a lower risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE) after knee arthroplasty than subcutaneous enoxaparin (Lovenox) without an uptick in bleeding, a phase 2 dose-ranging study suggests. The results were reported at the virtual American Heart Association...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
healio.com

Early results show promise of an oral PCSK9 inhibitor

In two early clinical studies, the first version of an oral PCSK9 inhibitor was well tolerated and effective for reducing LDL, according to phase 1 data reported at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions. “Identification of PCSK9 inhibitors which can be delivered orally has proven to be a very difficult...
HEALTH
tctmd.com

AXIOMATIC-TKR: Milvexian Promising for VTE Prevention

The oral factor XIa inhibitor milvexian is a promising option for preventing venous thromboembolism (VTE) while keeping bleeding risk low, according to the randomized AXIOMATIC-TKR trial. Presented in a late-breaking science session at the virtual American Heart Association 2021 Scientific Sessions and published simultaneously in the New England Journal of...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

COVID-19 Vaccines: Lower Serologic Response Among IBD, Rheumatic Diseases

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs), such as inflammatory bowel disease and rheumatic conditions, have a reduced serologic response to a 2-dose vaccination regimen with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, according to the findings of a meta-analysis. "These...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Lithium's Anti-suicidal Effects Questioned

Adding lithium to usual care does not decrease the risk of suicide-related events in those with major depressive disorder (MDD) or bipolar disorder (BD) who have survived a recent suicidal event, new research shows. The results of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in veterans showed no apparent advantage of the...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Factor Xi#Tkr#Axiomatic#Inhibitors#Md#Mcmaster University#Abelacimab#Vte#Noninferior#University Of Michigan
physiciansweekly.com

AHA: Novel Oral Factor XIa Inhibitor Demonstrates Prevents VTE in Knee Arthroplasty

Milvexian prevented VTE without increasing bleeding. Prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) following surgeries such as knee arthroplasty is an ongoing concern and one for which there are no easy answers, even in the age of direct oral anticoagulants; both direct thrombin inhibitors and agents that target Factor Xa are effective at preventing VTE, but in each case, the benefit must be balanced against the risk of bleeding.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Ticagrelor Reversal Agent Achieves Quick Hemostasis: REVERSE-IT

The experimental monoclonal antibody bentracimab, which reverses the antiplatelet effects of ticagrelor, appears to be heading toward regulatory approval, on the basis of an interim analysis of the phase 3 REVERSE-IT trial. "Rates of effective hemostasis were adjudicated as good or excellent in more than 90% of cases with no...
HEALTH
Medscape News

EMPEROR-Preserved Findings Confirmed in 'True' HFpEF Patients

Main results from the landmark EMPEROR-Preserved trial, reported in August, established for the first time that treatment with a drug, the sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor empagliflozin, could clearly benefit patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). The only caveat was that EMPEROR-Preserved enrolled patients with a left ventricular...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

AKI Hospitalizations Found to Be Risk Factor for Postdischarge Adverse Events

Hospitalization for an acute kidney injury (AKI) event was identified as a risk factor for several adverse events after hospital discharge, including hospital readmission and mortality, according to findings presented at Kidney Week 2021. Hospital admission with an acute kidney injury (AKI) diagnosis was found to be a risk factor...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Neuroscience News

Repurposing Cancer Drug to Treat Alzheimer’s in Those With Genetic Risk Factors

Summary: Dasatinib, an FDA-approved drug for chronic myeloid leukemia, and an experimental drug for liver cancer reduced neuroinflammation, tau phosphorylation, and amyloid secretion in cell cultures of post-mortem brain samples of those with the APOE4 Alzheimer’s associated gene. Source: NIH. Existing and emerging cancer drugs could be repurposed as therapies...
CANCER
Augusta Free Press

Study of genetic risk factors for depression will enroll 20,000 women

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A team of researchers will lead the largest population study of its kind aimed at learning more about the genetic variations that affect individuals’ risk for depression after receiving a five-year, $8.98 million grant from the National Institute of Mental Health, part of the National Institutes of Health.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Population Screening With Coronary Computed Tomography Angiography and the Prevention of Coronary Events

Kuan Ken Lee, MBChB; Ryan Wereski, MBChB; Michelle C. Williams, MBChB, PhD; Nicholas L. Mills, MBChB, PhD. Coronary heart disease is the most common cause of death worldwide and is responsible for the death of approximately 9 million persons each year.[1] This condition often presents with an unheralded acute coronary event, such as a myocardial infarction or a sudden cardiac death, but coronary atherosclerosis has invariably been present for years before the onset of symptoms. Despite having effective, low-cost treatments that prevent acute coronary events, our current approach to prevention is based on population estimates of risk rather than on diagnostic testing with coronary imaging. Probabilistic risk scores are imprecise and may result in both unnecessary life-long therapies in those without disease and failure to initiate treatment in those at greatest risk. Furthermore, although the use of probabilistic risk scores is widespread, their effectiveness has not been validated by clinical trial evidence.[2]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Undertriaging Linked to Worse Outcomes in Post-Op Patients

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Among postoperative patients at increased risk for complications, those who were sent to low-acuity floors rather than to the intensive care unit (ICU) had higher morbidity and mortality in a cross-sectional study. "This study was prompted by recognition that after major surgery, high-risk patients are...
HEALTH SERVICES
Medscape News

Life-Threatening Glucose Swings Common in Patients on Dialysis

Severe hypoglycemic and hyperglycemic crises that require urgent care are alarmingly common in patients with diabetes and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) who are on dialysis and greatly exceed reports in nondialysis patients with chronic kidney disease, a new nationwide retrospective study shows. "These are high-risk, potentially life-threatening episodes — patients...
ATLANTA, GA
Medscape News

In Diabetes, Fast-Growing Pancreatic Cysts May Be a Red Flag

LAS VEGAS – New results from a single center, retrospective analysis suggest that individuals with diabetes and pancreatic cysts have larger cyst sizes at diagnosis, and a faster subsequent cyst growth rate. Smoking was independently associated with faster growth rate. Most pancreatic cancer patients were previously diagnosed with hyperglycemia and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Beta-Blocker Therapy Is Associated With Increased 1-Year Survival After Hip Fracture Surgery

Ahmad Mohammad Ismail, MD; Rebecka Ahl, MB BChir, PhD; Maximilian Peter Forssten, MD; Yang Cao, PhD; Per Wretenberg, MD, PhD; Tomas Borg, MD, PhD; Shahin Mohseni, MD, PhD. Background: The high mortality rates seen within the first postoperative year after hip fracture surgery have remained relatively unchanged in many countries for the past 15 years. Recent investigations have shown an association between beta-blocker (BB) therapy and a reduction in risk-adjusted mortality within the first 90 days after hip fracture surgery. We hypothesized that preoperative, and continuous postoperative, BB therapy may also be associated with a decrease in mortality within the first year after hip fracture surgery.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Oral PCSK9 inhibitor found to be safe, effective to lower cholesterol, in first human trial

Results from two early clinical studies show the first version of an oral PCSK9-inhibitor cholesterol-lowering medicine was well tolerated and highly effective at reducing high levels of LDL cholesterol, according to late-breaking research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2021. PCSK9 inhibitor medicines work by blocking a...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Long-Term Steroids in RA Linked to Increased Cardiovascular Risk

Each month of glucocorticoid use in middle-aged patients with rheumatoid arthritis increases their odds of a major adverse cardiac event by 14%, independent of their baseline cardiovascular risk, according to a Veterans Administration study presented at the virtual annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology. A similar study of Medicare and insurance claims data also presented at the meeting similarly found a dose-dependent increase in cardiovascular risk with long-term glucocorticoid use among patients with RA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

NICE Approves First-of-its-Kind Drug for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

About 1500 people with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) could be set to benefit from a new first-of-its-kind treatment, following an agreement between NICE and the manufacturers, Roche. In draft guidance, NICE has recommended risdiplam (Evrysdi) as an option for treating 5q SMA in children aged 2 months and older with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Bone Conduction Devices Tied to Better Hearing-Related Quality of Life

(Reuters Health) - People with single-sided sensorineural deafness who receive bone conduction devices experience improved hearing-related quality of life, but no change in general quality of life, a recent systematic review and meta-analysis suggests. Researchers examined data from 11 studies with 203 adult participants who all had single-sided sensorineural deafness...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

FDA Approves New Interferon for Polycythemia Vera

The Food and Drug Administration on November 12 approved ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft (Besremi), a monopegylated, long-acting interferon, for adults with polycythemia vera, according to an agency press release. Besremi has a longer half-life than do other pegylated interferon-alfas, allowing for dosing every 2 weeks instead of weekly. If red blood cell...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy