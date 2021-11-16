Green Bay Packers Ready to Sell Stock Offering in Team For First Time in Almost a Decade

There is an issue with the Green Bay Packers‘ special teams unit and it has been an issue for multiple years. Special teams are integral to the success of your team and while it may seem to be an afterthought in the minds of most sports fans, it plays a key role in field position for your team. Special teams create the opportunities to score points. The closer you are to the end zone, the less energy your offensive players need to exert to get there.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO