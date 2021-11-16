ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers Ready to Sell Stock Offering in Team For First Time in Almost a Decade

By Aaron McDade
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

300,000 shares of stock in the Green Bay Packers will be for sale starting Tuesday morning, the first sale since...

www.newsweek.com

On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce They’ve Signed A New Linebacker

The Green Bay Packers made a number of roster moves on Tuesday. The team was forced to place Whitney Mercilus on the IR after a torn biceps injury ended the linebacker’s season. In turn, the Packers signed a linebacker to fill out the roster. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Davante Adams

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed star wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moments ago, the NFL world received an update on Adams’ status for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche is reporting that Adams will not travel with the rest of the...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Expected To Sign Former Texans Star

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to add a recently-released pass rusher as they continue to try and build a Super Bowl-caliber roster. Green Bay will add former Houston Texans defensive end Whitney Mercilus, according to NFL writer Aaron Wilson. Mercilus was released by the Texans this week after nine-plus years with the organization.
NFL
FanSided

How Aaron Rodgers can help Mike Zimmer keep his job with the Vikings

If Aaron Rodgers departs from the Green Bay Packers next year, it could allow Mike Zimmer to get one last chance with the Minnesota Vikings. During his tenure as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer has had deal with the annoying greatness of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But in 2022, this annual battle between Rodgers and Zimmer could come to an end.
NFL
FanSided

The issue with the Green Bay Packers’ special teams

There is an issue with the Green Bay Packers‘ special teams unit and it has been an issue for multiple years. Special teams are integral to the success of your team and while it may seem to be an afterthought in the minds of most sports fans, it plays a key role in field position for your team. Special teams create the opportunities to score points. The closer you are to the end zone, the less energy your offensive players need to exert to get there.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Green Bay Packers fans are pretty worried about Aaron Rodgers right now. Rodgers returned to the lineup last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but was pretty rusty. He threw for 292 yards, but without a touchdown and with one pick in a 17-0 Packers win. The Packers removed Rodgers from...
NFL
FanSided

Packers Game Sunday: Packers vs. Vikings odds and prediction for NFL Week 11 game

The Green Bay Packers can take a giant step towards winning their third straight NFC North title when they visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. Green Bay currently has a four-game cushion over Sunday’s opponents. A win would not only be a head-to-head victory and third divisional win of the year, but it would also increase the gap to five games. It would potentially put the Packers out of sight.
NFL
Kickin Country 100.5

The Green Bay Packers Are For Sale

As the Green Bay Packers prepare for a huge division matchup with the Minnesota Vikings this week in Minneapolis, back in Green Bay, the team went on the sales block. The Packers announced on Monday that they would be selling shares of the team. All of the shares will be...
NFL
FanSided

Packers: Did David Bakhtiari suffer setback to knee injury?

Green Bay Packers fans have been waiting patiently for the return of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, knowing his importance to this team. However, Bakhtiari has now missed three straight practices, leading many to question whether there has been any setback on his recovery from a torn ACL. Prior to this, he had been practicing regularly.
NFL
chatsports.com

Executives from other NFL teams question uneven COVID-19 protocol standards for Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Multiple coaches and front-office executives have complained that their teams apparently were held to different standards relating to COVID-19 protocols over the summer than the Green Bay Packers. While the NFL instructed teams that unvaccinated players were required to wear masks along the sideline during preseason games, Packers quarterback Aaron...
NFL
chatsports.com

Blake Bortles to Sign with Green Bay Packers

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports veteran free-agent quarterback Blake Bortles will likely sign with the Green Bay Packers. https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1455948142432735234. Bortles, who joined Green Bay during training camp, last starting for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. Bortles started 12 games, posting a 3-9 record, completing 243 passes for 2,718 yards and...
NFL
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

