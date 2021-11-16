ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students Who Launched 'Joke' Petition to Restart Slavery Sue for Civil Rights Violations

By Ayumi Davis
 3 days ago
"Fourteen-year-olds sometimes unwisely shoot their mouths off, instantly regretting it but causing no harm, no disruption," the students' attorney...

