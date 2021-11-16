Gandy Boulevard WB lanes reopen following deadly crash

TAMPA (WFLA) – The westbound lanes of Gandy Boulevard will be shut down for ‘several hours’ while the Tampa Police Department investigates a deadly crash.

According to TPD, the crash happened on a portion of Gandy Boulevard, just west of Dale Mabry Highway.

Police say they cannot release more information about the crash “due to the nature of the investigation.”

This is a developing story check back for updates.

