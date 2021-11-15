Red Stars Are One Game Away From First NWSL Championship

Chicago Red Stars, Portland, Chicago, Portland Thorns FC, National Women's Soccer League, Washington Spirit, Rory Dames, Danielle Colaprico, Julie Ertz, OL Reign. Heading into the Chicago Red Stars’ NWSL semifinal against the Portland Thorns, there was little reason for optimism. They were without their two best players, Julie Ertz and Alyssa Naeher. Their player of the season Mallory Pugh was unavailable, as were Casey Krueger and Kayla Sharples. The team's main creative output, therefore, was Kealia Watt... and she went down hurt after 25 minutes. The Red Stars had not won in Portland since 2013, and the last time these teams met at Providence Park, the hosts won 5-0.

