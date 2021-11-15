ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Red Stars Are One Game Away From First NWSL Championship

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Red Stars are on the verge of their first ever National Women’s Soccer League championship. Indeed, we could have two championships for Chicago in women’s professional sports in a matter of a month. Less than two months ago, the...

chicago.cbslocal.com

