Patient safety is grade A at Salem Hospital

SALEM — Salem Hospital, a member of Mass General Brigham, has again been awarded an “A” grade for patient safety by the Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety.

The fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade national distinction program recognized Salem Hospital’s achievements of protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

“Our team is incredibly dedicated to our patients and ensuring that they receive the safest, most effective care possible,” said David J. Roberts, M.D., president of Salem Hospital. “Even in this demanding year, they have remained steadfast in their commitment to quality, safety and kindness.”

The Safety Grade assigns an A-F grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It reflects a hospital’s performance on more than 30 national measures including medical errors, injuries, accidents, and infections, as well as systems the hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement and the North Shore community should be extremely proud of it,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and staff of Salem Hospital for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses more than 30 measures of publicly available hospital-safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice a year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

Salem Hospital is a member of Mass General Brigham, an academic healthcare system founded by Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, which is uniting great minds to make a life-changing impact for patients in local communities and around the world.

Serving the North Shore community for more than 100 years, Salem Hospital provides innovative medical, surgical, and psychiatric care through an array of inpatient, outpatient, and virtual settings including Salem Hospital, the Epstein Center for Behavioral Health, North Shore Physicians Group and a medical staff of nearly 700 physicians practicing in a wide range of specialties.

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions.

The post Patient safety is grade A at Salem Hospital appeared first on Itemlive .