Lynn Classical’s Brady Warren named co-GBL Player of the Year for golf

After a stellar season on the course this fall, Lynn Classical junior Brady Warren has been named the co-Greater Boston League Player of the Year.

The junior has been the No. 1 golfer on the Rams’ roster for the past two seasons, and this year Warren went unbeaten in individual play en route to leading Classical to its second straight GBL title.

It was a stellar season for Warren, who competed on the New England Junior Tour over the summer and won an event in Rhode Island. He made a number of improvements in his game, from adding distance off the tee to working on his short game around the greens.

One of his marquee wins on the year came against Somerville senior Aidan O’Donovan, who will be playing Division I college golf at the University of Rhode Island and who was named both GBL Medalist, for having the lowest total score, and co-GBL Player of the Year alongside Warren.

But Warren wasn’t the only Classical player honored with an all-star nod, as Rams teammates TJ Walsh and Ryan Dugan were both named GBL all-stars as well.

Elsewhere in Lynn, English head coach Brett Molea was named co-GBL Coach of the Year alongside Everett’s Steve Gallagher, and junior Alex MacMillan was named a GBL all-star for the Bulldogs.

The rest of the GBL all-stars for golf were Brendan Jones and Ezra Brady (Somerville); Alexio Trichillo (Malden/Revere); Mackenzie Powers (Everett); and Anthony Lind (Medford).

