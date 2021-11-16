ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steve Smith: Carolina’s Defense Deserves More Credit For Silencing Arizona

By ehludwig
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1diP_0cxiqTud00

The Panthers Hall of Honor WR turned NFL Network Analyst joined Kyle Bailey on the Clubhouse today to recap the Panthers dominating win over the Cardinals and what he expects from Rivera’s return to the Queen City on Sunday.

Steve started off by wanting to give a lot of credit to the Panthers defense for their stellar performance against the Cardinals as he told Kyle:

“The defense is not getting enough credit for shutting down the Cardinals offense and blanking them for 3 quarters. Yes they were missing Kyler Murray, but it’s not their fault and they can’t concern themselves with who is and isn’t playing”

The topic continued as Steve said it has been lost with Cam returning that this was a total team effort and everyone deserves their flowers for how they played from the O-Line playing stout to guys like Shaq Thompson and Donte Jackson playing on another level.

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Steve also reacted to Cam Newton’s return as he said he played great in the time given, but he feels like PJ Walker is getting no credit for his performance in his 2nd start which he was impressed with. Steve also told Kyle that the Panthers can trust PJ Walker for another week to start and be competent for another week while Cam still gets acclimated to the offense.

Kyle ended the Panthers conversation by looking to Sunday with the Panthers playing the Washington Football Team led by former Head Coach of the Panthers Ron Rivera as Steve doesn’t know how emotional the game will be and the Panthers should not have a problem with this team, but he notes that the Panthers are going to make this game more interesting than it needs to be.

Comments / 0

Related
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Steve Smith Reacts to Cam Newton Returning to the Panthers

Panthers legendary WR turned hall of honor member, as well as NFL Network Analyst Steve Smith, joined Kyle Bailey today on the Clubhouse as he reacted to the breaking news that Cam Newton is back with the Panthers. Steve started right off the bat by saying they have increased their chances of winning with this […]
NFL
The Big Lead

What Is Steve Smith Sr. Talking About?

The Cleveland Browns are sick of Odell Beckham Jr.'s artisan brew of being a giant distraction off the field while performing to about league average on it. Therefore they are moving on from the failed experiment. This news comes mere hours after Steve Smith Sr. offered some incredibly non-constructive criticism during the NFL Network's pregame coverage of Jets-Colts.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steve Smith Unloads On Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Even though the Cleveland Browns were not playing on Thursday Night Football this week, they naturally came up as a conversation topic. This debacle with Odell Beckham Jr. started on Tuesday and is still unresolved. Current reporting from ProFootballTalk indicates that the Browns will release OBJ on his 29th birthday...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Roman Harper Weighs in on Cam Newton Returning to Carolina

Former Safety for the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers turned SEC Network Analyst Roman Harper joined Kyle Bailey today on the Clubhouse as he reacted to the Panthers bringing back Cam Newton, and what it could mean. Roman first looked at how this will impact the people already in the locker room as he […]
NFL
greensboro.com

Greensboro Day's Freddy Johnson meets his match in Oak Hill's Steve Smith

For Freddy Johnson and Steve Smith, it isn’t about their 2,309 victories. Or Johnson’s 11 state titles at Greensboro Day School. Or Smith’s nine national championships at Oak Hill Academy. For all the historic numbers and accolades both men have amassed in more than 82 combined years as high school...
GREENSBORO, NC
NBC Sports

Steve Smith unsure if Rivera's plan will lead to WFT success

Former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. spent the first 13 seasons of his decorated professional career with the Carolina Panthers, with his final three campaigns under the leadership of head coach Ron Rivera. During those three years together, Smith saw Rivera inherit a two-win team and turn it into a playoff-level club.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Jackson
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Cam Newton
The Spun

Michael Strahan Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Nfl Network Analyst#Clubhouse#Cardinals
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
NFL
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

17
Followers
73
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's sports leader!

 https://wfnz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy