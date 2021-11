Food is clearly a passion for Larry David, or at least the joyfully noxious fictional version of himself the "Seinfeld" co-creator inhabits on his iconic HBO comedy "Curb Your Enthusiasm." There was that ill-advised investment in Bobo's, the sceney Los Angeles restaurant which strangely hasn't appeared on the show since it was prominently featured in Season 3. And who can forget the spite-driven coffee shop Latte Larry's, which like many of the things that David touches, went up in flames (in this case, literally). Then, of course, there was the infamous Cobb Salad incident, his doomed Palestinian chicken romance, the Larry David sandwich, and the veritable buffet of other food-related mishaps that have satiated our hunger for cringe comedy throughout the show's historic run.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO