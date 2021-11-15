Salt Lake City invites the public to review final draft of the Street & Intersection Typologies Design Guide

Salt Lake City is seeking more voices from all neighborhoods as part of the final public review period for the Street & Intersection Typologies Design Guide. This opportunity is open now through November 30, 2021.

The Design Guide refocuses the design of streets on people. Smaller, safer, and slower streets are better for everyone. The new and revised materials for review include: 17 street typology designs, nine intersection typologies, a typology assignment street map, and the Design Guide itself. All materials are available in English and Spanish, at www.slc.gov/transportation/typologies or www.slc.gov/transportation/tipologias.

“Streets are the lifeblood of our neighborhoods, and we need everyone’s voice included in how we design them,” said Tom Millar, the Typologies Design Guide’s project manager with the City’s Transportation Division. “Street design affects all of our behaviors and decisions — how safe we feel; where we choose to or can live; how we get around; how easy it is to get to the doctor; whether our kids walk or bike to school; and our physical, environmental, and economic health. Great streets are designed for everyone, and shaping great streets is fundamental to shaping great livable cities.”

Based on more than 5,000 previous public comments, people in Salt Lake City, regardless of their background, ethnicity, or current transportation habits, have indicated that they want streets that prioritize people­ by design: safer, more comfortable, more human-scale streets. Now, the project team is seeking final feedback on how best to achieve those goals. In particular, the City is seeking feedback from more residents of the City’s west side.

The new design guidance is not intended to trigger imminent, citywide construction changes. This project simply creates a new set of visual design ideas for planners, engineers, decisionmakers, and the public to consider when and if a street or intersection is set to be redesigned or reconstructed. Additional public input and data collection will continue to form the core of individual project processes.

To view materials and provide your feedback, visit www.slc.gov/transportation/typologies or www.slc.gov/transportation/tipologias.

Step 1: View the 17 revised street designs

Step 2: Look up your streets and provide comments in the map

Step 3:

Design Guide, including new intersection typologies

Step 4: Take the online survey

Following this final public review period, comments will be reviewed and, as appropriate, incorporated into the final first edition of the Street & Intersection Typologies Design Guide. Future editions will be necessary, based on changes in zoning, development patterns, and transportation trends and goals. The Design Guide will be used to assist planners, designers, the public, and their representatives to better imagine, design, adjust, and maintain streets for all people of all ages and all abilities.

