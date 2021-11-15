ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ducati’s New Streetfighter V2 and Streetfighter V4 SP

By Bruno dePrato
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDucati’s naked superbike, the Streetfighter, was born in 2009 as a sibling to the 1098 Superbike, though it has always been perceived as a sort of Monster on steroids. It was powered by the same legendary 1,098cc eight-valve desmo V-twin as the Superbike, cranking out 155 hp. It featured a superbike-derived...

Ducati has expanded its Streetfighter V4 line-up with a new flagship variant called the Streetfighter V4 SP (Sport Production). It follows the same formula of spare-no-expense as the Panigale V4 SP that debuted late last year and packs top-shelf race-derived components along with more performance from its V4 engine. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is already an unbelievably fast motorcycle, but the SP variant pushes the madness beyond what can be barely perceived as sane. The hyper-naked gets a long list of components derived from both Ducati’s WSBK team and the manufacturer’s halo product – the Superleggera V4.
