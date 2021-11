The Idaho House has taken up the unanimous report of the House Ethics Committee to censure Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird. The report was read, and its wording is strong, including citing her "repeated lying, half-truths, and total disrespect for the Ethics Committee," in addition to her publicizing the identity of a teenage intern who accused former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of rape; Giddings posted the identity, photo and personal details of the young woman on her Facebook page and in an official constituent newsletter.

