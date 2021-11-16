ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Man arrested after suspected DUI crash injures adult and child near Coachella park

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WkPOq_0cxinEjv00

A 32-year-old man remains behind bars after a suspected DUI hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Coachella.

The crash happened Sunday at around 6:49 p.m. near the area of Van Buren Street and Avenue 48. Viewers told News Channel 3 that the crash happened right in front of Rancho Las Flores Park.

Deputies were called to the area to respond to a hit-and-run crash. Deputies arrived at the scene and found an overturned SUV with an adult passenger and a juvenile passenger stuck inside, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told News Channel 3.

The two passengers were removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. There was no word on the severity of their injuries, however, the Sheriff's Dept. confirmed both victims are expected to survive.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene before deputies arrived, however, they were found after a search of the area.

The suspect faces multiple charges including hit-and-run and driving under the influence.

The post Man arrested after suspected DUI crash injures adult and child near Coachella park appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Man found guilty in Thermal bat murder was found legally insane at the time

A 53-year-old man who fatally beat another man with a baseball bat in Thermal was found today to have been legally insane at the time of the murder. After more than a week of deliberations at the Banning Justice Center, jurors found Saul Mayoral legally insane at the time of the March 23, 2018, killing The post Man found guilty in Thermal bat murder was found legally insane at the time appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

18-year-old Indio woman missing since October 2

Update 11/16/21: Police confirmed the woman has been safely located. Original Report: The Indio Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding an 18-year-old woman missing since October 2, 2021. Abigail Bautista was last seen leaving her home on Sierra Avenue with her belongings at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 2. She is The post 18-year-old Indio woman missing since October 2 appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic collision on I-10 WB in Cabazon

All lanes are back open after a traffic collision in the Cabazon area earlier this morning. The traffic collision occurred at approximately 9:38 a.m. on the I-10 Westbound, just east of Apache Trail. According to California Highway Patrol, the collision occurred due to a driver having a seizure in their car. No injuries have been The post Traffic collision on I-10 WB in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

His daughter died from a counterfeit oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl, he’s now fighting for legislative change

Officials continue to warn the public about the fentanyl crisis here in Southern California.   News Channel 3’s Madison Weil spoke with one father looking to raise awareness — sharing his own heartbreaking story after losing his daughter.  “I got a call from my youngest daughter Sky...and she simply said Dad get home...Alex is dead,” said The post His daughter died from a counterfeit oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl, he’s now fighting for legislative change appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Coachella, CA
Accidents
City
Coachella, CA
Coachella, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Father of 15-month-old toddler who died of a fentanyl overdose charged with murder

The father of a 15-month-old toddler who died of a fentanyl overdose has now been charged with murder. Adler Metcalf, 22, of Jurupa Valley was initially was charged only with child endangerment following the death of his son. The Riverside County District Attorney's office added a murder count during Metcalf's court appearance on Monday. John The post Father of 15-month-old toddler who died of a fentanyl overdose charged with murder appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One person injured after traffic collision on South Gene Autry Trail

Police shut down South Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs Monday morning between Calle San Raphael and Dinah Shore Drive due to a major traffic collision. Firefighters and medics were called to the area shortly after 4:00 a.m. Police said that one person suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. South Gene Autry Trail was reopened later Monday morning. The post One person injured after traffic collision on South Gene Autry Trail appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Border Patrol: Man found with more than 200 fentanyl pills at Highway 111 checkpoint

A 28-year-old man is accused of attempting to smuggle more than 200 fentanyl pills into the United States. The smuggling attempt was stopped at the Highway 111 immigration checkpoint in Niland, just across from the Salton Sea. The man arrived to the checkpoint Sunday afternoon in a rental 2021 Chevrolet Silverado. The vehicle was sent The post Border Patrol: Man found with more than 200 fentanyl pills at Highway 111 checkpoint appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian struck by train seriously injured

CAL Fire reported that a pedestrian was struck by a train Sunday afternoon in Indio. The incident was reported at 12:06 p.m. on Indio Blvd. and Palm St. Officials said the victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area trauma center. Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments on this story. The post Pedestrian struck by train seriously injured appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#News Channel 3#The Sheriff S Dept
KESQ News Channel 3

Smelling smoke in the air? A tamarisk tree fire in Indio expected to burn for several days

Update 11/16/2112:30 p.m. The fire area burned is approximately 1000 feet X 30 feet of tamarisk trees and timber slash/debris, reads a tweet by Cal Fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire will continue smoldering for the next few days. Drift smoke may be visible from the fire area. Cal Fire officials advise residents to stay inside The post Smelling smoke in the air? A tamarisk tree fire in Indio expected to burn for several days appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Rescued! Cat stuck on pole for nearly a day in Indio neighborhood is now safe

People in an Indio neighborhood watched closely for hours as a cat named Ruth found itself stuck atop a power pole. News Channel 3 is on the scene on Arabia Street and live-streamed the entire rescue online. Watch the entire rescue below: Heather Padilla, Ruth's owner, said that the cat had been missing for several The post Rescued! Cat stuck on pole for nearly a day in Indio neighborhood is now safe appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CHiPs for Kids toy drive starts Nov. 16 at all Walgreens stores

It's that time of year again, when the California Highway Patrol is asking for your help brightening the lives of children in need. On Tuesday, Nov. 16, the CHP's Indio office, which patrols the Coachella Valley, is kicking off the annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive. If you would like to donate, you can donate any The post CHiPs for Kids toy drive starts Nov. 16 at all Walgreens stores appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Homicide investigation underway after man is found dead in Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide in a Palm Desert neighborhood. Sergeant Deanna Pecoraro of the Sheriff's Department told News Channel 3 that their investigation began at around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Tennessee Avenue and Oklahoma Avenue. Authorities said they responded to calls of several gunshots in the area. When The post Homicide investigation underway after man is found dead in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Man identified in Palm Desert Shooting

Police say one man is dead after being killed in a shooting in a Palm Desert neighborhood. In a press release sent out by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the victim was identified as 47-year-old Edward Snyder of Palm Desert. Just about the entire neighborhood heard gun shots rattling out at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday The post Man identified in Palm Desert Shooting appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One person arrested following an officer-involved shooting

Riverside County Sheriffs Office confirmed a suspect was arrested after a barricade situation that led to an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning. RSO tweeted the officer-involved shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Indio - 81000 blk of Sierra Ave - Our Force investigations Detail is assisting CHP who was involved in an officer involved shooting around 1:30 The post One person arrested following an officer-involved shooting appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man pleads guilty to deadly Palm Springs DUI crash

A felon pleaded guilty today to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed his passenger in Palm Springs. Joshua Lamar Woods, 30, of Desert Hot Springs, was arrested April 19 shortly after the vehicle he was driving struck a steel pole on Indian Canyon Drive near Garnet Avenue, according The post Man pleads guilty to deadly Palm Springs DUI crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Parents of a 15-month old toddler who died of a fentanyl overdose arrested

Update 11/15/21: The Riverside County District Attorney's office has added murder charges to the toddler father, Adler Metcalf. A round of drug testing found that Metcalf had marijuana and fentanyl in his system, while Acuna also had fentanyl in her system. The couple's 4- month-old daughter had marijuana in her system, according to court documents. The post Parents of a 15-month old toddler who died of a fentanyl overdose arrested appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local deputy stabbed on El Paseo to receive Rick Espinoza Distinguished Service Award

A local Sheriff's deputy will be honored for his dedication to service, going above and beyond in the line of duty. Deputy Marcel Stuhrmann is this year's recipient of the Rick Espinoza Distinguished Service Award. On March 30, 2021, Dep. Stuhrmann was severely wounded in the line of duty when he was stabbed in the The post Local deputy stabbed on El Paseo to receive Rick Espinoza Distinguished Service Award appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker suffers major injuries after falling 20-30ft on Palm Springs trail

A hiker was rushed to the hospital with major injuries after falling approximately 20 to 30 feet while on a Palm Springs trail. The incident happened Friday morning, before 11:00 a.m. near the Indian Canyons area in south Palm Springs. Authorities identified the hiker as an adult woman, there was no other description available at The post Hiker suffers major injuries after falling 20-30ft on Palm Springs trail appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Union: Indio Police Department faces a staffing shortage

I-Team investigator John White brought you an in-depth report on the Indio Police Department being a department in turmoil. A city hall investigation is ongoing into the department leadership under Chief Mike Washburn over allegations leveled by the city's two police unions. The issue stems from the dismissal of an Indio Police officer fired over The post Union: Indio Police Department faces a staffing shortage appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One dead after big rig accident on I-10 Wednesday morning

One person is dead after a big rig drove off the side of Interstate 10 Wednesday morning. CHP Officer Jackie Quintero tells News Channel 3 that the accident is under investigation. It's not clear why the vehicle went off the roadway. The big rig had been traveling eastbound on I-10, west of Dillon Road. We The post One dead after big rig accident on I-10 Wednesday morning appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy