Randy Arozarena, Jonathan India Win MLB Rookie of the Year Awards

By Nick Selbe
 3 days ago

India broke out as Cincinnati's star second baseman, while Arozarena followed up his 2020 postseason heroics with a stellar campaign for the Rays.

Just over a year ago, Randy Arozarena went from relative baseball unknown to postseason hero. Now, he's added another piece of hardware to his mantle.

Arozarena won the American League Rookie of the Year Award on Monday, beating out Astros pitcher Luis Garcia and Rays teammate Wander Franco, who finished second and third, respectively. Reds second baseman Jonathan India took home the honors in the National League, receiving 29 out of a possible 30 first-place votes.

Arozarena appeared in just 23 regular-season games in 2020 before going on his playoff tear , then batted .274/.356/.459 with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 141 games last season for the 100-win Rays. Though Tampa Bay lost in the ALDS in four games to the Red Sox, Arozarena again starred, batting .333 and reaching base nine times in 19 plate appearances with a home run, two stolen bases and three RBIs.

Arozarena—who collected 22 of 30 first-place votes—is the fourth Rays player to win the award, joining Wil Myers (2013), Jeremy Hellickson (2011) and Evan Longoria (2008).

In the National League, India needed no time adapting to the major leagues, debuting on Opening Day and batting .269/.376/.459 with 21 home runs, 12 stolen bases and 98 runs scored in 150 games for Cincinnati. Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers was the only other player to receive a first-place vote.

India is the eighth player in Reds history to win the award, and the first since Scott Williamson in 1999. Rogers came in second in the voting, while Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill finished third.

Randy Arozarena
Jonathan India
Scott Williamson
Wil Myers
Evan Longoria
