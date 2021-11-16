Teddy Bridgewater Upset With Lack of Effort on Darius Slay Touchdown

It wasn't the best afternoon of Teddy Bridgewater's career on Sunday.

The Broncos quarterback tallied just 226 passing yards on 36 attempts in a 30–13 loss to the Eagles, a pedestrian effort as Denver fell to 5–5. But it wasn't Bridgewater's arm that drew the ire of Broncos fans.

Bridgewater failed to attempt a tackle on Eagles cornerback Darius Slay scored on an 83-yard fumble return, a play that extended Philadelphia's lead to 14 entering the fourth quarter. Bridgewater addressed the play on Monday.

"We watched it [Monday] as a team, coach pointed it out, that hey, my effort had to be better there, and I totally agree,'' Bridgewater said. "That's not, you know, the type of tape I want to put out there. It's one of those situations where you get pissed after you watch it because you know how much this game means to you."

"I just needed to just lay it all out. ... I'm not going to sink in my chair or feel bad coach called me out, I take full ownership.''

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio noted Monday he was disappointed in Bridgewater's lack of effort, though he will not be replaced by Drew Lock moving forward.

"Teddy is our quarterback," Fangio said.

Denver has a bye in Week 11 before a home matchup against the Chargers on Nov. 28.

