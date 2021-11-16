ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Officer-involved shooting near Academy and Carefree under investigation

By Caitlin Sullivan
 3 days ago
On Monday, at around 5 p.m., Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to a shooting near North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Boulevard.

CSPD said that they were originally looking for a suspect with warrants on Half Turn Road and Academy.

CSPD said when officers tried to arrest the man he ran away and tried to carjack a vehicle with two people inside.

The suspect was able to get into the driver's seat and started to drive off. A Colorado Springs police officer fired at least one shot striking a suspect. The car jacked vehicle then crashed.

The suspect was then taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The two people inside the vehicle were not hurt.

None of the officers were hurt and the suspect is no longer a threat to the community.

At least one CSPD officer is on routine administrative leave.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will take over the investigation into the shooting.

This is a developing story
