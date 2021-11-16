ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese's largest peanut butter cup ever sold out in hours

Lovers of all things chocolate, dessert and Reese’s have another thing to be thankful for just in time for the holidays .

On Monday, a new Reese's Thanksgiving Pie was announced. The sweet treat is the largest peanut butter cup ever, with a 9-inch diameter and weighing 3.4 pounds. That’s a lot of chocolate and peanut butter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7jxW_0cximfPd00
Reeses - PHOTO: Reese's 9-inch Cup Pie

“When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert,” said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s, said in a press release. “At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MyRJ_0cximfPd00
Reeses - PHOTO: Reese's peanut butter cup in a pie pan.

Social media erupted with comments ranging from people volunteering to taste test to remarks about the pie's 7,680 calorie count. The brand notes it contains 48 servings.

Hershey's made only 3,000 of the pies, which were available on its website for $44.99 each. All of the pies sold out within a matter of hours, according to the brand's Facebook page.

MORE: Hershey reveals holiday candy lineup, and there's a brand new Reese's flavor

Hershey's, which owns the Reese's brand, unveiled its new seasonal flavors in September, which included a new peanut brittle Reese's peanut butter cups flavor for the 2021 holiday season and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Yardstick, a super-sized pack with 18 full-size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup packs.

