CM Punk defeated Eddie Kingston in an incredibly violent brawl at AEW Full Gear this past Saturday, and his post-match comments were uploaded to AEW's YouTube Channel on Tuesday night. With blood and sweat still running down his face, Punk looked into the camera and said, "Heading into this a lot of people said I saw a bad guy, simply because I told Eddie some hard truths. I always told Eddie hard truths and I just pinned him. But (if) it wasn't for those hard truths being stone-cold facts Eddie Kingston would have pinned me. But if your attitude is walking into the ring with anybody, let alone me, that you don't care about winning or losing, you've already lost.

